Barcelona eager to improve on return to Champions League knockouts, says Xavi

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Champions League
  4. Barcelona eager to improve on return to Champions League knockouts, says Xavi
Barcelona eager to improve on return to Champions League knockouts, says Xavi
Xavi, left, during Barcelona training
Xavi, left, during Barcelona training
Reuters
Barcelona will be playing for their fans and not to silence their critics when they face Napoli in the Champions League last-16 on Wednesday, coach Xavi Hernandez (44) said ahead of his side's return to the knockout stages after two years.

Xavi said he is not feeling the pressure in the face of criticism of his team, whose chances of defending their LaLiga crown have dimmed as they sit third on 54 points, eight behind leaders Real Madrid.

The former Barcelona captain, who said last month that he would step down at the end of the season after a run of poor results, feels the first-leg clash at Napoli is the ideal stage to show what they can do.

"There is excitement, hope and motivation to get through to the quarter-finals," Xavi said on Tuesday. "There is an ideal scenario for a good qualifying round and a great match."

"We are not playing to shut the critics' mouths, we are playing for our fans, for our prestige. We are in the round of 16, we haven't been here for two years, tomorrow is a great stage to enjoy and compete."

Napoli - Barcelona head-to-heads
Flashscore

The Spaniard does not expect Monday's sacking of Napoli coach Walter Mazzarri and the appointment of interim boss Francesco Calzona to work in his side's favour and he anticipates a hard-fought tie against the Serie A champions, who are currently ninth in the table.

"They changed their coach a few hours before the match, they must have their reasons. It's not easy to prepare for a match that way, but the important thing is us," he said.

"We are talking about the reigning Italian champions, they have a great level. I don't think we are favourites, I see it as even.

"We are teams that have just won the league and it hasn't been our best season, if we are favourites, we have to show it on the pitch, here and in a few weeks at home," he added.

Follow the game with Flashscore.

Mentions
FootballChampions LeagueXaviBarcelonaNapoli
Related Articles
Napoli visit begins Xavi's final chance of restoring Barcelona pride
All change again at crisis club Napoli as Barcelona come to town
Napoli's Osimhen at his lowest and could miss Barcelona game, says Mazzarri
Show more
Football
Manchester United's purchase by Ratcliffe and INEOS confirmed by club
De Jong penalty rescues draw for PSV against Dortmund in Champions League knockouts
Marko Arnautovic makes big impact to give Inter edge over Atletico Madrid in last 16 tie
Composed Haaland strike moves City within a point of leaders Liverpool
MLS Players Association urge quick end to referee lockout
Veteran Alex Morgan replaces injured Mia Fishel on USWNT's Gold Cup roster
Lionel Messi again in spotlight ahead of first full MLS season
Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder fined for sandwich rant
OPINION: Like a great boxer, older managers like Hodgson need to know when to stop
Most Read
Lionel Messi again in spotlight ahead of first full MLS season
Rudy's Rumour Mill: Europe shakes as PSG plan spree as Arsenal target new midfielder
Coco Gauff keen for tennis to follow basketball in male vs female duels
Australian Open champion Sabalenka loses in Dubai on return to action against Vekic

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings