Cheap seats? Most and least expensive places to watch Champions League

Here are the most expensive and cheapest places to watch Champions League football

Several clubs in Europe are sticking to the idea that it should be possible for ordinary people to get in to watch football, while others are trying to cash in on the massive interest. Here's where you can get great value for money if you want to watch the Champions League.

The Champions League group stage is in full swing and football lovers across Europe are flocking to stadiums to watch their teams compete in the prestigious tournament.

However, there is a huge difference in how much it costs to get into a Champions League match at different stadiums.

Flashscore looked at the ticket prices of some Champions League clubs and the range between the cheapest and the most expensive is huge.

The big spenders:

PSG

If you take a trip to the city of love, Paris, you can experience France's biggest team: Paris Saint-Germain. The club has several world stars in its squad like Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele that help make PSG a very potent team.

However, you would think that Qatar Sports Investments, which owns PSG, has forgotten that Lionel Messi, Neymar and Zlatan Ibrahimovic are no longer with the club.

It's not a cheap pleasure for French fans to get to the Parc des Princes. The cheapest ticket for a Champions League match (against Newcastle) costs around £108, while the most expensive ticket costs around £302.

Inter

Last season's finalists Inter are also in the prestigious tournament this season - in fact, they have already qualified for the knockout stages.

Now, however, they will have to see if they can advance as number one from the group.

There is a huge difference in ticket prices at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza. The most expensive ticket costs €1,450 (£1,260), which is a box seat close to the pitch, while the most expensive regular seats are between €700-€800 (£607-£694).

However, it is possible to watch Inter at a more reasonable price. The cheapest tickets cost £34, while the cheapest youth ticket can be purchased for around £22.

Giuseppe Meazza MARCO LUZZANI/GETTY IMAGES EUROPE/Getty Images via AFP

Arsenal

Arsenal are known for many things: iconic players, beautiful football and much more. One of the things they are also known for is their sky-high ticket prices.

Watching football at the Emirates Stadium in London, home of Arsenal, is a rather expensive pleasure.

Ticket prices depend on which stand the fans want to sit in, but also on which match it is.

All Arsenal matches are categorised into one of three categories (A, B and C). A is the most expensive category, which a match against Manchester City is part of, while C is the cheapest.

Arsenal's Champions League matches are in category B, but that doesn't mean it's cheap.

The most expensive adult ticket for a Champions League group game at the Emirates costs around £51, while the cheapest costs £34. A youth ticket varies from around £38. If you have a special club membership, it can be cheaper.

However, the Emirates is far from the most expensive place to watch football in Europe.

FC Barcelona

It has not been a bed of roses for Barcelona in the Champions League in recent seasons.

Several times the Spanish giants have disappointed and failed to progress from the group stage.

This year, however, things are looking promising, despite the Catalans not playing at their usual home ground Camp Nou, but instead at the Estadio Olímpico.

While the Camp Nou can seat almost 100,000 spectators, the Estadio Olímpico can only hold about half that number.

Whether ticket prices for the Champions League will help fund the remodelling of Camp Nou is debatable. The cheapest ticket at the Olympic Stadium costs around £55, while the most expensive costs around £142.

FC Copenhagen

Denmark is also represented in the major European tournament, and with just two games left in the group stage, FC Copenhagen still have a chance of progressing to the knockout phase.

An intense atmosphere has been created in Parken in the first two home games, where the stadium has been filled to capacity.

FCK has made it so that spectators can buy ticket packages to get tickets for all three home games. The most expensive ticket package costs £309, which corresponds to £103 per match. The cheapest costs £166, which is a little over £55 per match.

The price for children ranges from £154-£227 for all three matches.

However, it should be mentioned that if you are a member of FCK, the ticket packages are slightly cheaper.

It is noteworthy, however, that it is more expensive to get in to see FCK in Parken than to see Arsenal at Emirates Stadium.

More football for your money

There are also places in Europe where you can experience Champions League football without burning through your savings on a single ticket.

Union Berlin

The small German capital club Union Berlin surprised everyone by qualifying for the Champions League, and even though they're doing really badly this season, their fans can get into the stadium for a very fair price.

Union Berlin don't play their Champions League home games at their own stadium, but rather at the Olympic Stadium in Berlin.

Here, the most expensive adult ticket costs £95, while the cheapest costs £30.

Children can get into the stadium from as little as £26.

Red Star

If you take a trip to the Serbian capital Belgrade, there are plenty of opportunities to watch Champions League football.

The traditional top club Red Star is known for creating an intense atmosphere at the Stadion Rajko Mitic.

There is a big price difference between the most expensive and cheapest ticket in Belgrade. The most expensive ticket is for the VIP area, which includes food and other benefits, and costs around £290. However, if you just want to watch the match, you can pay just £25.

Young Boys

The Red Stars' competitors in the group include the Swiss team Young Boys. Both teams are realistically chasing third place, which gives them access to the Europa League.

Therefore, the final home game will undoubtedly be packed, as they face Red Star.

At Stadion Wankdorf, you can watch football for around £43, while children can get in for around £22.

If you want to treat yourself, you can also buy a VIP seat, which costs £156.

Braga

Now we've come to the absolute cheapest place to watch the Champions League.

Portuguese club Braga can still progress from the group stage, and a win over Union Berlin in their final home game would give them a great chance.

Braga Profimedia

The Estadio Municipal de Braga seats around 30,000 spectators, and they won't have to dig very deep into their pockets to get a seat in the stadium. The most expensive ticket costs £65, while the cheapest ticket costs just £12.

So if you're near Braga, there's plenty of opportunity to watch some great football at a very reasonable price.

RB Salzburg

We finish up in Austria, where RB Salzburg is based.

The team is hoping to secure a place in the Europa League, and it probably only requires a single point in the last home game against Benfica.

If you would like to see the best Austrian team in action in the finest company, you can do so for between £35 and £76 for an adult ticket, while a youth ticket costs £23.