Dortmund's Edin Terzic set on progression ahead of PSV Eindhoven clash

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Champions League
  4. Dortmund's Edin Terzic set on progression ahead of PSV Eindhoven clash
Dortmund's Edin Terzic set on progression ahead of PSV Eindhoven clash
Terzic speaks to the media
Terzic speaks to the media
AFP
Borussia Dortmund mean business in the Champions League, coach Edin Terzic (41) said on Monday ahead of their last-16 encounter with PSV Eindhoven.

"We're not here to have fun, we want to progress," said Terzic at the pre-match press conference in Eindhoven, adding that he was "very optimistic" forward Donyell Malen would make his return from injury on Tuesday.

Progression against an opponent from outside the top-five leagues is a must for Terzic, who narrowly escaped the sack during a Dortmund crisis meeting in December.

But Dortmund are having a difficult domestic campaign.

Having lost last season's title on goal difference on the final day of the season, Dortmund are fourth, 17 points behind leaders Leverkusen and clinging to the last Champions League qualifying place by a point.

PSV on the other hand are unbeaten in the Eredivisie, dropping just four points in 22 games under former Dortmund manager Peter Bosz.

Terzic said his side "have huge respect for PSV, they are incredibly self-confident."

In Europe, Dortmund have impressed, topping a Champions League group that contained Paris Saint-Germain, AC Milan and Newcastle.

Malen, who missed the weekend's game, joined PSV to Dortmund in 2021.

It will be a night of reunions as Bosz faces the club that gave him less than half a season before sacking him in 2017.

"It was a fairly short period and was more than six years ago. I have to dig deep into my memory," he said.

Bosz, who had a two-and-a-half year stint at Bayer Leverkusen after leaving the Westfalenstadion, said most of the players he coached at Dortmund were no longer around.

"I'm most looking forward to seeing the people who are still there, like Marco Reus, but especially Julian Brandt - I know him from Leverkusen.

"He's a really good player. I'm happy to see him again. I hope he doesn't play against us."

Mentions
FootballChampions LeagueDortmundPSV
Related Articles
PSV's Peter Bosz eyes Champions League redemption at old club Dortmund
Borussia Dortmund sign Chelsea's Ian Maatsen on loan to boost defence
Atletico's Diego Simeone returns to cherished Milan for tough Inter battle
Show more
Football
Germany legend and World Cup winner Andreas Brehme dies aged 63
Team of the Week: David Neres produces masterclass while Kevin Stoger stars against Bayern
Japan international Junya Ito sues accusers over sexual assault claim
Martin Odegaard insists free-scoring Arsenal want to win Champions League
Pep Guardiola apologises to Kalvin Phillips for 'overweight' jibe
James Tarkowski says Everton are not thinking about outcome of points deduction appeal
Onana rescues point for Everton against Palace as Glasner watches on
Girona's title challenge takes another hit as Athletic Bilbao win five-goal thriller
German second-tier attracts more fans than Bundesliga on matchday 22
Most Read
Image rights alone set to delay Mbappe's move to Real Madrid
Coco Gauff keen for tennis to follow basketball in male vs female duels
Crystal Palace appoint highly-rated Oliver Glasner as new manager
OPINION: Jannik Sinner can reach the very top after rising to career-high ranking

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings