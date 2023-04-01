Get ready for the Champions League Final with Flashscore's video preview

The Champions League final is here
Profimedia
The biggest match in club football deserves special care. Thanks to Flashscore, you can get ready for the Champions League Final between Manchester City and Inter with an array of articles, stats and information, and now a new video preview.

Get hyped for the Champions League Final with a video containing all the key points you need to know about the giants clashing for the prestigious trophy.

You will find odds and key stats that will give you ideas about possible bets. Predicted line-ups will show you the formations in which Manchester City and Inter will battle for the trophy.

In cooperation with the written previews you know and love from our scores section, we have also picked out a few players to watch who can potentially steal the show for either team.

Give our video preview a watch, read all the news about the prestigious match and follow the game live to get a comprehensive view at the Champions League Final you will not find anywhere else.

