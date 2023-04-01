Inter's Lautaro Martinez living the dream as he seeks historic double triumph

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Champions League
  4. Inter's Lautaro Martinez living the dream as he seeks historic double triumph
Inter's Lautaro Martinez living the dream as he seeks historic double triumph
Inter's Lautaro Martinez in training ahead of the final
Inter's Lautaro Martinez in training ahead of the final
Reuters
Inter Milan forward Lautaro Martinez (25) is hoping to finish the best season of his career on high by helping his side win their fourth Champions League title against Manchester City on Saturday to pair it with his World Cup triumph with Argentina.

The striker said he is over the injury problems he has had over the course of a long season and is looking forward to completing a dream campaign.

"I have the same feelings as in the World Cup final, only the jersey has changed," Martinez told a press conference on Friday.

"These are the most important matches in the world of soccer and all players want to play them. The sensations are the same and we are prepared to the play the game that we have to.

"We only got here thanks to hard work. The group we have is what matters, it is the most important thing. We're at the last step and we need to seize this opportunity."

Champions League final preview
Flashscore

After a difficult start to the year, going through a goalless 10-game stretch, Martinez has scored 11 goals in the last 13 games, including in the semi-final second leg against city rivals AC Milan.

Inter are in good form, having won 11 from their last 12 matches in all competitions. Despite being the underdogs against treble-chasing City, Martinez was confident he and his team mates could spring an upset.

"We know that Manchester City are very tough rivals to face, for the quality they have. But we've done our job and we're ready for the task," Martinez said.

"It is the best year of my career. I had the opportunity to play in a World Cup final six months ago and now I will play in a Champions League final.

"I am very happy with the season but also with the moment we are living, let's see if we can crown it in the best possible way by winning the title."

Follow the final with Flashscore.

Mentions
FootballMartinez LautaroInterManchester CityArgentinaAC MilanChampions League
Related Articles
Champions League finalists Inter reportedly draw bid interest from Finnish entrepreneur
Champions League in pictures: City hold firm and Inter gain derby edge
Get ready for the Champions League Final with Flashscore's video preview
Show more
Football
Man City boss Pep Guardiola warns against Inter attacking threat ahead of final
UEFA charge West Ham and Fiorentina for Conference League final incidents
Simone Inzaghi insists Inter will fight to write a page in football history
Former players much more likely to have neurodegenerative diseases - FA study
Everton trio leave club, Coleman and Davies offered new contracts
Updated
Ange Postecoglou 'leaving no stone unturned' to prepare Spurs team fans can be proud of
Latest 'deadline' looms in Manchester United takeover saga
Newcastle tell manager Eddie Howe he's got £75million to spend this summer
Wrexham goalkeeper Foster signs one-year contract extension
Former Inter Miami coach Neville joins Canada's coaching staff
Most Read
Djokovic downs ailing Alcaraz to book French Open final spot
How can Inter beat Manchester City in the Champions League final?
Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea interested in Rice, Gundogan linked to PSG
Hakan Calhanoglu has become an all-round star for Inter and will be a key man against City