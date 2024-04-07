Kylian Mbappe on Barcelona tie: 'It's the time for great players, I'm not going to hide'

Kylian Mbappe on Barcelona tie: 'It's the time for great players, I'm not going to hide'

Kylian Mbappe (25) dreams of bidding farewell to Paris Saint-Germain by winning the Champions League, but to do so, he will have to eliminate Barcelona in the quarter-finals.

The France striker will likely experience many duels with Barcelona in the coming years if his move to Real Madrid is confirmed, but for now, he can't wait to take the field in PSG colours in the first leg of their knockout tie on Wednesday evening.

"It's the time of the great players. I'm ready and, as always, I'm not going to hide," the PSG star told Telefoot ahead of the Champions League clash.

The first leg will be played on April 10 in Paris, where Mbappe hopes that PSG can make a season-defining statement against the Spanish giants.

"Looking at the dynamic we have, this period is a turning point in the season," he said.

"At the end of April, we'll have the elements to know what kind of season we can have."

While Mbappe is hoping to eliminate Barcelona, he is aware that it will take more than usual to come out on top after the two legs.

"I'm sure we'll give everything. After that, the result... it's in God's hands".

In Wednesday's other quarter-final, Atletico Madrid face Borussia Dortmund, while on Tuesday Arsenal take on Bayern Munich and Man City travel to Real Madrid.