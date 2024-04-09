Leandro Trossard strikes late as Arsenal earn first-leg draw with Bayern

Arsenal salvaged a 2-2 draw in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League quarter-final against Bayern Munich, as Leandro Trossard’s second-half strike extended the Gunners’ unbeaten run to eight matches in all competitions.

Having lost each of the last three competitive gaemes to Bayern by a 5-1 scoreline, Arsenal knew a fast start was needed against their German opponents.

Roared on by the fervent home support, the Gunners got their wish inside 12 minutes, as Ben White threaded an inch-perfect pass into the path of Bukayo Saka, who allowed the ball to run across his body before curling a superb strike into the far corner.

Armed with the momentum, Mikel Arteta’s side came close to doubling their lead just minutes later when White saw a close-range effort thwarted by Manuel Neuer.

Undeterred by the hosts’ dominant start, Bayern found an equaliser against the run of play in the 18th minute. Leroy Sane and Leon Goretzka combined impressively to release Serge Gnabry through on goal, and the former Arsenal man slotted a clinical finish under the body of David Raya to level the scores.

That goal spurred the Bavarians on, and they were soon handed a golden opportunity to go in front when Sané’s marauding run into the box was halted by a clumsy challenge from William Saliba.

Harry Kane assumed the responsibility from the spot and duly sent Raya the wrong way - scoring for the 15th time in 20 appearances against the Gunners - to give Bayern the advantage at the break.

Determined to regain control of the contest, Arsenal upped the ante in the early stages of the second half, but clear-cut chances came at a premium, as the visitors’ rearguard held firm under pressure.

With time ticking into the final 25 minutes, Arteta introduced attacking duo Gabriel Jesus and Trossard into the fray, and the two combined to devastating effect in the 76th minute to restore parity.

The Brazilian showed incredible feet to fashion a yard of space in the box, and his clever lay-off fell perfectly to Trossard, who swept a first-time effort into the bottom corner.

The match remained tantalisingly poised heading into the closing stages, with both sides probing for a late winner.

The best opportunity came the way of Bayern, as substitute Kingsley Coman directed an audacious flick against the base of the post, much to the relief of the home faithful.

That was ultimately as close as either side came to a decisive goal, leaving the two teams to battle it out in next week’s return leg.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Harry Kane (Bayern Munich)

