Lionel Messi sidelined for Argentina friendlies with hamstring injury

Messi was injured against Nashville
Profimedia
Argentina captain Lionel Messi (36) is out of this month's friendlies in the United States due to a hamstring injury, the country's FA (AFA) said on Monday.

The forward missed Inter Miami's Major League Soccer game at DC United on Saturday after coming off injured in their midweek CONCACAF Champions League win against Nashville.

"Lionel Messi will not be in the squad for the friendlies in the U.S. due to a minor right hamstring injury sustained in the Inter Miami game against Nashville," the AFA said on its official X account.

Messi is the latest absence for Lionel Scaloni's side following injuries to AS Roma forward Paulo Dybala, Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Exequiel Palacios and Bournemouth defender Marcos Senesi.

Argentina will face El Salvador on Friday at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia before playing Costa Rica four days later at the Los Angeles Coliseum.

Mentions
FootballChampions LeagueMessi LionelArgentina
