Manager Eddie Howe aims to boost Newcastle's momentum in PSG clash

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Champions League
  4. Manager Eddie Howe aims to boost Newcastle's momentum in PSG clash
Manager Eddie Howe aims to boost Newcastle's momentum in PSG clash
Newcastle train at Parc de Princes ahead of Tuesday's match
Newcastle train at Parc de Princes ahead of Tuesday's match
Reuters
Newcastle United head into Tuesday's Champions League clash against Paris St Germain looking to make the most of their momentum after bouncing back to winning ways in the Premier League, manager Eddie Howe (45) said.

Newcastle, who thrashed Chelsea 4-1 on Saturday, find themselves in a tricky Group F with all four teams in with a chance of progressing to the last 16. Howe remained confident his side could take advantage in Paris.

"The mood of the group is very good, especially after the result at the weekend. The lads did incredibly well to perform at a high level against a very good Chelsea side," the manager told a news conference on Monday.

"We need to play on the edge, that is when we are at our best. I'm going need every ounce of motivation, energy, to get the result. This a defining moment, we are well aware of where we are in the group. And what could happen tomorrow."

Howe's squad remains the same as at the weekend, though with Joe Willock in doubt. Injured midfielder Sean Longstaff has not travelled.

Newcastle beat PSG 4-1 in October, however, the Ligue 1 side have won their last six league games, propelling them to the top of the standings, with Howe saying that "since we played them they've been scoring for fun".

"It's hard to talk about their players, the team has quality in every position. We will do our best defensively, our defensive resilience is being good and we are going to try to be as good as we can be."

Bottom-placed Newcastle are just three points behind group leaders Borussia Dortmund, who are on seven, but are running out of time to remain in contention.

"It is imperative we don't lose. This is a defining moment in our Champions League campaign, we are going to give it everything," Howe added.

Follow the game with Flashscore.

Mentions
FootballChampions LeagueHowe EddieNewcastle UtdPSGChelseaLongstaff SeanWillock JoeDortmund
Related Articles
PSG's Champions League tie with Newcastle is like a final, says manager Luis Enrique
PSG's Marquinhos ruled out of Monaco and Newcastle games with hamstring issue
'No excuses' for Howe after injury-hit Newcastle fall in Dortmund
Show more
Football
Spurs captain Heung-min Son admits his side's losing run 'hurts'
Penalties aplenty as Fulham leave Wolves in a spot of bother
Girona held by Athletic Bilbao to move level on points at LaLiga summit
Ten-man Al Nassr secure spot in Asian Champions League last 16
Football Tracker: Bologna up to sixth in Serie A after win, Girona draw with Bilbao
Updated
Giroud carrying AC Milan's attacking hopes in key Dortmund clash
Manchester City's Gvardiol happy to be on same side as Haaland
Boss Xavi calls on Barcelona fans for vital Champions League tie with Porto
Most Read
Ten Hag hails Garnacho wonder goal but says too soon for Rooney & Ronaldo comparisons
OPINION: Can Altay Bayindir step up amid Manchester United's goalkeeping crisis?
EXCLUSIVE: After previous Arsenal interest, Ianis Stoica ready to make Europe talk again
Football Tracker: Bologna up to sixth in Serie A after win, Girona draw with Bilbao

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings