Real Madrid beat defending champions Manchester City on penalties to reach semi-finals

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Champions League
  4. Real Madrid beat defending champions Manchester City on penalties to reach semi-finals
Real Madrid beat defending champions Manchester City on penalties to reach semi-finals
Rudiger scored the penalty that secured the win for Real Madrid
Rudiger scored the penalty that secured the win for Real Madrid
AFP
Real Madrid beat Manchester City 4-3 on penalties after the second leg finished 1-1 at the Etihad, sending the Spanish giants into the Champions League semi-finals where they will face Bayern Munich.

In doing so the 14-time European champions booked their place in a fourth successive Champions League semi-final as well as dump the defending champions out.

Perhaps owing to the pressure of knowing a spot in the last four was on the line, a cagey start at the Etihad did come as a slight surprise after the first leg in the Bernabeu began in such frantic circumstances.

It was City who drew first blood on that occasion, but Real were quickest out of the blocks in East Manchester, nosing ahead inside 15 minutes when at the second time of asking, Rodrygo fired past Ederson from inside the six-yard box.

Key stats from the Etihad
Opta by StatsPerform

City’s response was inches away from being perfect though, as Erling Haaland leapt highest in the area but could only watch on with angst as his header bounced away off the crossbar.

That was as close as City came to finding a leveller before the break, with a couple of fearsome Kevin De Bruyne strikes signalling their intent, but by no means threatening Real’s resistance.

De Bruyne and Doku celebrate their equaliser
Profimedia

Pep Guardiola’s side looked much more dangerous after half-time, and twice tested Andriy Lunin within 10 minutes of the restart, but the Ukrainian had the answers to the questions Jack Grealish and Phil Foden asked of him.

The Etihad faithful were growing uneasy with Real’s gamesmanship, and although the stop-start nature of the game certainly wasn’t pleasing on the eye, it was exactly what the Spanish giants needed to take the sting out of proceedings.

City pressure was incessant at times, and after introducing the electric Jeremy Doku, it was his cross that forced an error out of Antonio Rudiger, whose miscued clearance at the near post was punished in emphatic fashion by De Bruyne, who slammed the loose ball high into the roof of the net.

The Belgian ought to have won it for City in normal time when he fired Manuel Akanji’s cut-back over from 12 yards.

All night Real had been biding their time waiting for that one big chance that would likely fall their way, and when it did in extra time, it simply fell to the wrong man, as an unmarked Rüdiger rifled over from a tight angle.

That meant penalties for the first time in a UCL quarter-final in 19 years, and it was ultimately Real who prevailed, with Lunin saving from Bernardo Silva and Mateo Kovacic before Rüdiger converted what was ultimately the winning penalty to set up a semi-final date with Bayern Munich and move his side one step closer to a 15th European crown.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Nacho Fernandez (Real Madrid)

Player ratings from Manchester
Flashscore

See a summary of the match here.

Mentions
FootballChampions LeagueManchester CityReal Madrid
Related Articles
Everything you need to know about the UEFA Champions League semi-finals
Manchester City vs Real Madrid: Three key battles to watch in the second leg
Versatile Rodrygo holds key to Madrid success against Manchester City
Show more
Football
Atalanta challenge different to Barcelona comeback, says Liverpool boss Klopp
Joshua Kimmich header sends Bayern past Arsenal and into Champions League semi-finals
Juventus ordered to pay Cristiano Ronaldo 9.7m euros in back salary
Roma players did right refusing to play after Ndicka collapsed, says De Rossi
Ulsan hold slender advantage in Asian Champions League semi-finals, Al Ain ahead
Updated
Xabi Alonso says there will be no title hangover for Leverkusen at West Ham
Arsenal set for season-defining Champions League test at Bayern Munich
Most Read
Manchester City vs Real Madrid: Three key battles to watch in the second leg
Juventus ordered to pay Cristiano Ronaldo 9.7m euros in back salary
Arsenal set for season-defining Champions League test at Bayern Munich
'To say that I am favourite I think is stupidity,' says Nadal ahead of De Minaur clash

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings