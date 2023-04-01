Stuttering Newcastle beaten by Borussia Dortmund in crunch away clash

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Champions League
  4. Stuttering Newcastle beaten by Borussia Dortmund in crunch away clash
Stuttering Newcastle beaten by Borussia Dortmund in crunch away clash
Fullkrug celebrates with Brandt
Fullkrug celebrates with Brandt
AFP
Borussia Dortmund earned a vital 2-0 win against Newcastle United in the Champions League, ending a run of four winless home matches against English opposition.

Newcastle’s injury problems saw Eddie Howe throw the youthful Tino Livramento and Lewis Hall into the cauldron of Signal Iduna Park, with the latter enduring a tough start as he was booked for pulling back Niclas Füllkrug and awkwardly skewed the ball from Julian Brandt’s free-kick behind.

They still stood firm despite Die Schwarzgelben keeping up the heat, as Nick Pope was equal to efforts from Fullkrug and Karim Adeyemi in the opening quarter-hour.

However, Dortmund’s breakthrough eventually came in the 26th minute, when they reacted quicker to loose balls and Fullkrug linked up with Marcel Sabitzer, before providing the coolest of finishes for his first-ever goal in European club competition.

Newcastle responded well to the setback, although Fabian Schar’s tame header was comfortably held by Gregor Kobel, who then stretched to catch Joelinton’s more threatening effort moments before the break.

Key stats from the match at full time
Flashscore

Miguel Almiron and Anthony Gordon were introduced ahead of the restart, and the Magpies got off to a promising start in the second act, despite the former sending an attempt wide as Newcastle’s siege mentality grew.

They continued pushing forward in search of an equaliser, but Joelinton headed wide from a brilliant Livramento cross, before Almiron saw a late effort bravely blocked.

But Dortmund still carried a threat despite Newcastle’s rejuvenated play, and Brandt forced Pope into some impressive saves at the other end.

The midfielder finally bested Pope in the 79th minute to complete Dortmund’s double over the Tynesiders, latching onto Karim Adeyemi's launched ball forward and working enough space from Livramento to finish.

Dortmund duly go top of Group F ahead of Paris Saint-Germain’s visit to AC Milan, leaving the well-beaten Newcastle with an uphill battle if they are to reach the knockout stages.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Julian Brandt (Borussia Dortmund)

Get all of our stats from this match here!

Mentions
FootballChampions LeagueDortmundNewcastle Utd
Related Articles
Injuries add to Newcastle United woes in Dortmund Champions League loss
Newcastle suffer agonising defeat to Dortmund with Group F wide open
Dortmund adjusting to life after Bellingham as crunch Newcastle match looms
Show more
Football
Haaland poised to break another scoring record, Stones facing long absence
Rashford fit for Copenhagen but Casemiro and Martinez out long-term,says Erik Ten Hag
Sevilla manager Diego Alonso wants to avenge 'unfair' Arsenal defeat
Man City through to Champions League knockouts after Young Boys win
Updated
Celtic demolished by Atletico as Spaniards claim European revenge, Lazio defeat Feyenoord
AC Milan reignite Champions League campaign with crucial win over PSG
'No excuses' for Howe after injury-hit Newcastle fall in Dortmund
'Aggresive' MLS player forcibly removed from officials' locker room, say referees' body
Shakhtar stun Barcelona as they edge to unlikely victory in open Group H
Most Read
Swiatek wins WTA Finals & regains world number one spot with dominant victory over Pegula
Nine-man Tottenham beaten by Chelsea in dramatic VAR-heavy clash
PSG fan stabbed in overnight clashes in Milan ahead of Champions League
'You have to accept the referee's decisions,' says Postecoglou after defeat to Chelsea

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings