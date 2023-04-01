VAR official from PSG's controversial draw with Newcastle stood down

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Champions League
  4. VAR official from PSG's controversial draw with Newcastle stood down
VAR official from PSG's controversial draw with Newcastle stood down
PSG's Kylian Mbappe scores their first goal from the penalty spot against Newcastle United
PSG's Kylian Mbappe scores their first goal from the penalty spot against Newcastle United
Reuters
VAR official Tomasz Kwiatkowski, who recommended a controversial penalty check during Paris St-Germain's Champions League draw against Newcastle United, will not be part of the officiating team for Wednesday's game between Real Sociedad and Salzburg.

During Tuesday's 1-1 draw, PSG's players called for handball when the ball bounced off Newcastle defender Tino Livramento's chest and against his elbow with referee Szymon Marciniak then invited to check the pitchside monitor by the VAR.

Marciniak, who had turned down a more likely penalty earlier, pointed to the spot and Kylian Mbappe scored in the eighth minute of stoppage time to secure a draw for PSG.

Kwiatkowski will be replaced by Marco Fritz.

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe slammed the decision to award the penalty, saying Livramento's hand was not in an unnatural position.

Mentions
FootballChampions LeaguePSGNewcastle UtdReal SociedadSalzburg
Related Articles
'Group of death' delivers as PSG, Newcastle and AC Milan all stay in the hunt
Heartbreak for Newcastle as late VAR drama earns PSG controversial point
Cheap seats? Most and least expensive places to watch Champions League
Show more
Football
AC Milan defender Malick Thiaw set for long lay-off with hamstring tear
Nantes part ways with manager Pierre Aristouy, appoint Jocelyn Gourvennec
Klopp calls on Liverpool fans to create atmosphere for crunch clash with LASK
Rudy's Rumour Mill: Saudi approach Casemiro as Inter make Taremi contact
Del Piero, Owen & Marciniak appear in highly suspicious legends match in Poland
One in three players at Women's World Cup earn less than $30,000, says FIFPRO
'Tranquillity' of early qualification delights Atletico manager Simeone
Dortmund proved doubters wrong by escaping 'Group of Death', says Terzic
South Korea suspend striker Hwang Ui-jo over sex video investigation
Most Read
Heartbreak for Newcastle as late VAR drama earns PSG controversial point
Welcome back to 'Hell': Manchester United braced for Galatasaray cauldron
Napoli's Victor Osimhen still in doubt for Champions League, says boss Mazzarri
Man City come from behind to beat RB Leipzig and clinch top spot

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings