Veteran midfielder Luka Modric extends Real Madrid contract until 2024

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Champions League
  4. Veteran midfielder Luka Modric extends Real Madrid contract until 2024
Veteran midfielder Luka Modric extends Real Madrid contract until 2024
Luka Modric extends Real Madrid contract until 2024
Luka Modric extends Real Madrid contract until 2024
Profimedia
Veteran Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric (37) will stay at the club for another season after renewing his deal until June 2024, the Spanish side said Monday.

Modric remains a key player for Madrid and decided to stay despite strong interest from Saudi Arabia, looking to recruit him at the end of his previous contract, which expires this month.

The Croatian follows Toni Kroos, Dani Ceballos and Nacho Fernandez in extending his time at Madrid this summer.

"In his 11 seasons defending our shirt, he has played 488 games and won 23 trophies," said Real Madrid in a statement.

Modric has lifted the Champions League five times with Madrid since joining in 2012 from Tottenham, as well as La Liga on three occasions and two Copas del Rey.

Turning 38 in September, 2018 Ballon d'Or winner Modric faces stiff competition next season at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Madrid signed England international Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund for over £85 million earlier in June, while Kroos, Ceballos, Eduardo Camavinga, Aurelien Tchouameni and Fede Valverde are jostling for places.

Real Madrid hope Modric can help influence their young midfielders
AFP

Youngster Bellingham said at his presentation he was looking forward to learning from Modric and Kroos in particular.

Modric finished second with Croatia in the Nations League and has not yet announced whether he will retire from international football, as was rumoured, or if he will continue until the 2024 European Championship next summer.

Mentions
FootballChampions LeagueLaLigaReal MadridModric LukaCroatiaTransfer News
Related Articles
Joselu returns to Real Madrid on season-long loan from relegated Espanyol
Real Madrid's history, not money, motivation for move, says Jude Bellingham
Real Madrid's Brazilian star Rodrygo 'excited' by possible Kylian Mbappe transfer
Show more
Football
James Milner to Lionel Messi: The 10 best free transfers of the modern era
Head coach Bob Bradley fired by Toronto FC
Jeddah named host city for 2023 Club World Cup
Transfer News LIVE: Firmino nearing Al-Ahli move, Barcelona sign Gundogan
Updated
Robbie Keane appointed as coach at Maccabi Tel Aviv
New threads: Premier League and top European club kits for 2023/24
Updated
EXCLUSIVE: Fabrizio Romano on 18-hour days and Liverpool expectations
Barcelona sign Manchester City's treble-winning captain Ilkay Gundogan on free transfer
Footballer Benjamin Mendy to return to UK as he faces retrial for alleged sex offences
Mexico begin Gold Cup in style with thumping victory over Honduras in opener
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Firmino nearing Al-Ahli move, Barcelona sign Gundogan
New threads: Premier League and top European club kits for 2023/24
Mexico coach Diego Cocca and director Rodrigo Ares De Parga leave after four months
EXCLUSIVE: Fabrizio Romano on 18-hour days and Liverpool expectations