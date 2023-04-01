Arsenal knocked out of women's Champions League by Paris FC

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Champions League Women
  4. Arsenal knocked out of women's Champions League by Paris FC
Arsenal knocked out of women's Champions League by Paris FC
Alessia Russo scored in the match
Alessia Russo scored in the match
Reuters
Arsenal suffered an early exit from the Women's Champions League on Saturday after losing on penalties to French side Paris FC in the first stage of qualifying.

Arsenal, who won the competition in 2007 and reached the semi-finals last year, scored late goals through Alessia Russo and Jen Beattie to cancel out Mathilde Bourdieu's quickfire double and take the match into extra time.

After Louise Fleury scored in the 106th minute, Russo bagged her second to force a shootout, but Arsenal's new signing had her spot-kick saved by Chiamaka Nnadozie as the English side lost 4-2 on penalties.

Arsenal, who finished third in the Women's Super League table last season, begin their domestic campaign at home to Liverpool on October 1st.

Check out the game summary with Flashscore.

Mentions
FootballArsenalParis SGRusso AlessiaBourdieu MathildeBeattie JenniferFleury LouiseNnadozie ChiamakaLiverpoolChampions League Women
Related Articles
Success of Women's World Cup still cannot hide financial gap with men
Arsenal sign Women's World Cup winning defender Laia Codina from Barcelona
Flashscore Women's World Cup best XI: Champion Abelleiro the standout star
Show more
Football
Germany in freefall after 4-1 shock loss to Japan as Euros looms
North Macedonia strike late to defy Italy victory
Updated
Ukraine coach lauds fans for key role in England draw
Lacklustre England stutter to draw against Ukraine
Villarreal name Pacheta as head coach
Virgil van Dijk says ban and fine hard lesson to learn
Belgium avoid Azerbaijan upset thanks to Carrasco
African qualifier to go ahead in Marrakech despite deadly quake
Nathan Ake available to play for Dutch in Dublin
Most Read
Derby Week: One of the spiciest contests in Spanish football
Veteran Djokovic overcomes Shelton to reach US Open final
Alcaraz says he will not dwell long on US Open semi-final exit
Need to raise game against Djokovic, says Medvedev

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
+18

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings