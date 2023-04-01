Ex-Cardiff City player Simpson suspended for racist language towards teammate

Jack Simpson playing for Cardiff City
Jack Simpson playing for Cardiff City
Profimedia
Former Cardiff City defender Jack Simpson (26) has been suspended for six matches and fined after he admitted using racist language towards a team mate, the English FA said on Thursday.

The incident took place during Cardiff's pre-season tour in Portugal. The former Rangers player left Cardiff in August and has since been a free agent.

Simpson was fined 8,000 pounds and will undergo "face-to-face education," the FA said in a statement.

"Jack Simpson admitted the charge against him, and his sanctions were imposed following a hearing," the FA added.

