CONMEBOL reveals 14 host cities in United States for 2024 Copa America

Argentina's Lionel Messi and teammates celebrate winning the last Copa America in 2021
Argentina's Lionel Messi and teammates celebrate winning the last Copa America in 2021
Reuters
Next year's Copa America will be held across 14 cities in the USA, culminating with the final at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, the South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) said on Monday.

The first semi-final will be at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey with the other at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina, while quarter-final action will be in Arlington, Houston, Las Vegas and Glendale.

The June 20th-July 14th tournament features 32 matches and 16 participating teams - 10 from CONMEBOL and six from CONCACAF, which covers North and Central America and the Caribbean.

CONMEBOL previously announced that the opening match of the tournament will be at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

The other host cities are Las Vegas, Orlando, Santa Clara, Inglewood, Kansas City, Missouri and Kansas City, Kansas.

The draw for the 2024 Copa America takes place on Thursday.

Argentina beat hosts Brazil at the 2021 Copa America for their first major title in 28 years.

Mentions
FootballCopa América
