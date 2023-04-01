10-man Cadiz hang on for vital point away at Celta Vigo in LaLiga clash

10-man Cadiz hang on for vital point away at Celta Vigo in LaLiga clash
The match in Vigo ended 1-1
The match in Vigo ended 1-1
The pressure is cranking up on Celta de Vigo manager Rafael Benitez after his side failed to beat 10-man Cadiz. The visitors had Victor Chust (23) sent off before the break but clung on to a 1-1 draw that ensures the Sky Blues have gone 11 LaLiga games without a win for the first time since 2007.

Jorgen Strand Larsen had a couple of chances to open the scoring, but the hosts’ top scorer twice failed to convert from inside the area.

Their opponents, on the other hand, offered nothing going forward until they silenced Balaidos by taking a shock 16th-minute lead with their first shot of the game.

Chris Ramos was the man who got it, meeting Ivan Alejo’s cross with a clever flicked header that looped into the far top corner from near the penalty spot.

Benitez’s side were undeterred, and only a stunning save prevented Oscar Mingueza from equalising immediately.

Their task was then, in theory, made easier when Chust was shown a straight red card for hauling down Iago Aspas, who was through on goal.

Goalkeeper David Gil remained a tough barrier to break down though, as he ensured the visitors remained ahead at the break by making a second flying stop, this time from Aspas’ effort.

It was backs to the wall for the Yellow Submarine after half-time, as they desperately looked to end a run of 12 away league matches without a victory.

Their hopes of holding on to the lead were forlorn though, with Larsen finally getting his goal to level the scores when he slid in at the back post to convert Manu Sanchez’s cross.

From then on, Celta practically set up camp in the Cadiz half, but Gil was still in their way, although he knew little about Larsen’s shot that hit him in the head and cannoned to safety.

There was more to come from the Cadiz goalkeeper, superbly tipping Jonathan Bamba’s towering header over the bar in injury time as the hosts failed to find what would have been a crucial winner, perhaps unsurprisingly given no team had scored fewer than their four home goals prior to kick-off.

Sergio Gonzalez, meanwhile, will have been delighted to see his side hold on for a vital point, despite extending their winless run to 11 league games.

Flashscore Man of the Match: David Gil (Cadiz)

See all the match stats here.

