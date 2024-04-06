Athletic Club win Copa del Rey after battling penalty shootout win against Mallorca

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Copa del Rey
  4. Athletic Club win Copa del Rey after battling penalty shootout win against Mallorca
Athletic Club win Copa del Rey after battling penalty shootout win against Mallorca
Bilbao won their 24th Copa del Rey
Bilbao won their 24th Copa del Rey
AFP
Athletic Club secured their 24th Copa del Rey title in dramatic fashion, defeating Mallorca on penalties after a hard-fought clash in Seville.

With Athletic's famous Gabarra ready to set sail for the first time in 40 years, there was a wave of expectation in the Athletic fan base as the illustrious Basque team looked to add another chapter to a Copa story that began at the turn of the 19th century.

Javier Aguirre’s Pirates were ready to storm the deck and remind them of painful times gone by however, with Athletic having lost their last six consecutive such finals.

That pressure, alongside the added stake of instant qualification for Europe meant a cagey start was understandable, and it wasn’t until the 16th minute that the game saw its first shot on target - a speculative strike from Iñigo Ruiz.

That effort served to stoke the Mallorca embers, with Vedat Muriqi going close before club legend Dani Rodríguez side-footed into the top corner to leave Athletic stunned.

Mallorca celebrate their opener
Profimedia

The Lions were hungry in their search for an equaliser and thought they’d levelled via Nico Williams’ effort from eight yards, which was ruled out for offside, before he shot wide from an identical position moments before HT.

Mallorca almost found themselves two goals to the good barely seconds after the restart, when Cyle Larin displayed impressive speed and strength to sprint clear before forcing Julen Agirrezabala into a smart save.

Athletic were unbothered by those alarm bells however and rang their own response, this time Williams showed tons of composure to set Oihan Sancet free, who made no mistake with his finish from inside the area.

Sancet levelled proceedings
Profimedia

That early second-half drama saw the game’s tempo increase, and Athletic soon found themselves on top but Gorka Guruzeta inexplicably missed the opportunity to put his side ahead when misplacing his square ball.

With belief increasing within the Basque contingent, Aguirre was quick to react by making a double substitution in order to sway the tie back in his side’s favour. Those changes had the desired effect, as Mallorca regained the defensive organisation they showed in the first period, slowing things down and forcing the game into extra-time which only increased the palpable tension within the crowd.

Saturday night had now turned into Sunday morning, but, despite tiring legs, there were little signs of doziness in either side’s defensive display.

That resilience restricted extra-time to very few chances, although Williams and Muriqi may have done more with close-range efforts before the whistle was blown for a ‘dreaded’ penalty shootout.

Bilbao players reel away in celebration
AFP

Such occasions always offer up the chance to be a hero however, and Athletic keeper Agirrezabala was his side’s saviour as he saved two penalties before Álex Berenguer’s cool penalty sent the King’s cup to the city of Bilbao.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Nico Williams (Athletic Club)

See a summary of the match

Mentions
FootballCopa del ReyAth BilbaoMallorca
Related Articles
Athletic aiming for seventh time lucky in Copa del Rey final against Mallorca
EXCLUSIVE: Omar Mascarell on Mallorca's chances against Athletic in the Copa del Rey final
Cyle Larin aiming to emulate Eto'o and fire Mallorca to Copa del Rey glory
Show more
Football
Football Tracker: Athletic Bilbao win the 2024 Copa Del Rey final on penalties
Updated
Mikel Arteta says Kai Havertz is having a huge impact for Arsenal following Brighton display
PSG home struggles continue after draw with bottom-of-the-table Clermont
Arsenal cruise past Brighton to return to Premier League summit
Unai Emery disappointed after Villa throw away 2-0 lead in draw with Brentford
Wolves boss Gary O'Neil slams 'scandalous' VAR decision after late West Ham controversy
Roma secure narrow derby triumph over Lazio to close in on Serie A top four
Sean Dyche focused on points not performance after Burnley win
Cameroon FA to propose national coach after emergency meeting
Most Read
Cameroon FA president Samuel Eto'o says hiring of new Belgian coach was 'illegal'
Football Tracker: Athletic Bilbao win the 2024 Copa Del Rey final on penalties
Ronnie O'Sullivan battles past Gary Wilson to reach Tour Championship final
Athletic aiming for seventh time lucky in Copa del Rey final against Mallorca

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings