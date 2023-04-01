Al Ittihad appoint Argentine Marcelo Gallardo as manager

Saudi champions Al Ittihad have named Argentine Marcelo Gallardo (47) as coach through to 2025 following the sacking of Nuno Espirito Santo (49), the club said on Saturday.

Gallardo returns to management after leaving River Plate last year following an eight-year spell that saw him guide the team to 14 titles, including two Copa Libertadores, making him the club's most successful coach.

"The Board of Directors of Al Ittihad announces the signing of a new coaching staff, led by the Argentinian Marcelo Gallardo, to coach the football first team with a contract extending for a year and a half," the club said.

Al Ittihad are fifth in the Saudi Pro League having won only once in their last five games.

They also slumped to a 2-0 loss at Air Force Club in their last Asian Champions League match, though they still lead Group C with nine points from four games against seven for the Iraqis.