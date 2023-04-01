Boca Juniors and Fluminense urge fans to behave ahead of Libertadores final

Boca Juniors and Fluminense urge fans to behave ahead of Libertadores final
Boca Juniors fans in full voice
Boca Juniors fans in full voice
Reuters
The build-up to Saturday's Copa Libertadores final between Argentina's Boca Juniors and Brazil's Fluminense has been marred by the arrest of three fans following a brawl in Rio de Janeiro, prompting the teams' presidents to call on fans to behave.

Two Argentines and one Brazilian were arrested on Thursday by local police after security officers intervened following a clash between supporters at the fan fest on Copacabana beach.

The South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) condemned the violence and held a meeting on Friday chaired by its president Alejandro Dominguez with leaders of the clubs, the Argentine FA (AFA) and Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF).

"It is very important that there is an atmosphere of peace between the fans that unites them so that people can enjoy the beautiful festival of football at the Maracana stadium," said Fluminense president Mario Bittencourt.

Boca chief Jorge Amor Ameal added: "This is not a war, it's a football match, a celebration of Latin American football. We love the Brazilian people very much but some violent people want to change that.

"We ask people to please respect our opponents."

Security measures for the match include liaison between local and state police plus a tightening of procedures for fans entering the stadium and reinforcement of the sections assigned to each team's supporters and the perimeter around the Maracana.

The Libertadores final, South America's equivalent of Europe's Champions League, sees Boca seeking a seventh title and hosts Fluminense hoping to lift their first continental trophy after losing to Ecuador's Liga de Quito in the 2008 final.

Follow the final with Flashscore.

Mentions
FootballCopa LibertadoresBoca JuniorsFluminense
Football Tracker: PSG well in control against Montpellier as Las Palmas near historic win
Updated
Newcastle director admits Tonali betting breaches a 'massive shock'
Mainz terminate El Ghazi's contract over posts on Israel-Hamas conflict
Arsenal's Eidevall says women's football has 'diversity problem'
Lille fans banned from going to Marseille due to fears of violence
Updated
Who's Missing: Casemiro among six players out for struggling Manchester United
UEFA dsimiss Barcelona's appeal over FFP rule breaches
Manchester City's toughest Premier League challenge yet, says Pep Guardiola
Manchester United players want to put things right, says embattled Ten Hag
