Leverkusen score last-gasp winner to beat Stuttgart 3-2 in German Cup

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. DFB Pokal
  4. Leverkusen score last-gasp winner to beat Stuttgart 3-2 in German Cup
Leverkusen score last-gasp winner to beat Stuttgart 3-2 in German Cup
Updated
Xabi Alonso congratulates his side after the win
Xabi Alonso congratulates his side after the win
Reuters
Bayer Leverkusen twice came from a goal down and scored a 90th-minute winner through Jonathan Tah as they snatched a 3-2 victory over Stuttgart on Tuesday to reach the German Cup semi-finals.

Tah was left completely unmarked to head in from close range and complete the comeback for the Bundesliga leaders after they had twice cancelled out Stuttgart goals.

Leverkusen also maintained their unbeaten run across all competitions this season.

"Obviously this win gives us a big push, a lot of energy for the task ahead of us (on Saturday)," Tah said. "We are looking forward to it."

Xabi Alonso's team, whose most recent major title victory was the 1993 German Cup, are still in the mix for three titles this season, including the Europa League.

"What makes us strong is that we are focusing only on us," Tah said. "We are not focusing on what could happen at the end of the season, and that is the we way we will keep going."

Leverkusen, who face Bayern Munich in the league on Saturday, maintained their unbeaten run across all competitions this season.

Fortuna Dusseldorf and Kaiserslautern are already through to the last four while Saarbruecken face Borussia Moenchengladbach in the remaining quarter-final on Wednesday.

Bayer Leverkusen - Stuttgart player ratings
Flashscore

Check out the match stats with Flashscore.

Mentions
FootballTah JonathanBayer LeverkusenVfB StuttgartDusseldorfBayern MunichKaiserslauternDFB Pokal
Related Articles
Bayern face bogey side Gladbach with Leverkusen in their sights
Thomas Tuchel's injury-ravaged Bayern wary of slip-up against Augsburg
Bundesliga leaders Leverkusen count on brilliant Grimaldo to extend winning run
Show more
Football
Mara's double helps Southampton book FA Cup date at Liverpool
Mallorca and Sociedad grind out stalemate in Copa del Rey semi
'Devastated' Son apologises as South Korea dumped out of Asian Cup
Ivory Coast fancied to continue Cup of Nations revival against D.R. Congo
Nigeria's Victor Osimhen declared fit for AFCON semi-final after injury scare
Jordan continue stunning run to knock out South Korea and reach first Asian Cup final
Updated
'Angry' Jurgen Klinsmann vows not to quit after South Korea's Asian Cup exit
Egypt name record scorer Hossam Hassan as new coach
Ivory Coast determined to continue 'miraculous' run to AFCON final
Most Read
South Korea and Jordan expect to 'suffer' in Asian Cup semi-final
Jordan continue stunning run to knock out South Korea and reach first Asian Cup final
Boris Becker ends short stint as coach of Denmark's Holger Rune
Jessica Pegula parts ways with coach David Witt after five years

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings