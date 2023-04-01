Arteta hails 'exceptional' Ramsdale after Arsenal beat Brentford

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. EFL Cup
  4. Arteta hails 'exceptional' Ramsdale after Arsenal beat Brentford
Arteta hails 'exceptional' Ramsdale after Arsenal beat Brentford
Ramsdale made a crucial second-half save from Yoane Wissa and also denied Frank Onyeka late in the contest
Ramsdale made a crucial second-half save from Yoane Wissa and also denied Frank Onyeka late in the contest
Reuters
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta praised Aaron Ramsdale (25) as "exceptional" on his return to the team after the goalkeeper played a pivotal role in Wednesday's 1-0 win at Brentford in the third round of the League Cup.

Ramsdale had been Arsenal's first choice in goal since joining in 2021 and played all 38 Premier League games last season, but he was benched for the last three games in favour of David Raya, who arrived on loan from Brentford in August.

On Wednesday, Ramsdale made a crucial second-half save from Yoane Wissa and also denied Frank Onyeka late in the contest as Brentford put Arsenal under heavy pressure, after Reiss Nelson had scored the decisive goal in the eighth minute.

"He's been exceptional around the place with the situation," Arteta said. "We love him more for sure. We know him, we know his character and we are really happy to have him.

"I don't think I'm the one to answer the question about Aaron Ramsdale's quality because I'm the one who signed him when everyone else was questioning that decision.

"Every player is very important. We have a lot of injuries as well and players who contributed. But in football it's about now, it's about the moment. Today, he had the opportunity to play and he played a really big game."

Arsenal will travel to West Ham United in the week commencing October 30 for a place in the quarter-finals.

Mentions
FootballRamsdale AaronArsenalBrentfordRaya DavidEFL Cup
Related Articles
Arsenal's Raya says Ramsdale must fight for team if he reclaims goalkeeping spot
Can Arsenal’s Aaron Ramsdale stave off David Raya’s challenge for the No.1 shirt?
Arsenal happy with transfer business but window is 'unpredictable', says Arteta
Show more
Football
Pochettino hoping Chelsea can build momentum after Brighton win
Newcastle draw Man Utd in repeat of last season's EFL Cup final
Updated
EFL Cup roundup: Man City crash out as Liverpool and West Ham avoid scares
Benjamin Sesko double helps holders Leipzig beat second-tier Wiesbaden 3-2
Napoli stroll to win as Osimhen scores, Inter defeated by Sassuolo
Joselu and Diaz get Real Madrid back on track in Las Palmas win
Updated
Marseille appoint Italian Gennaro Gattuso as coach after Marcelino departure
AC Milan's English contingent on form in comfortable Cagliari victory
Chelsea's Reece James charged by FA over alleged tunnel incident
Most Read
Madness in Napoli, Victor Osimhen's case and possible consequences
Derby Week: Rivalries renewed as Argentina taken over by football fever
Newcastle draw Man Utd in repeat of last season's EFL Cup final
EFL Cup roundup: Man City crash out as Liverpool and West Ham avoid scares

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings