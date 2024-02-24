Jurgen Klopp says League Cup trophy a big part of final chapter with Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp won the League Cup with Liverpool in 2021-22
Jurgen Klopp won the League Cup with Liverpool in 2021-22
Reuters
Winning the League Cup would be a crucial addition to the final segment of a memoir with Liverpool, the soon-to-depart manager Jurgen Klopp (56) said before his side's final match against Chelsea.

Klopp has announced his decision to step down as Liverpool manager at the end of the season, citing dwindling energy levels.

The German, who is the only Liverpool manager to win six different major trophies, would dedicate the victory to everyone connected to the Merseyside club as part of his trophy-laden nine-year epoch.

"I want to win on Sunday but not for me or my trophy cabinet," Klopp said of the League Cup final. "It is for the boys, for the club, for the people. That is much more important.

"We wrote, and we are still writing, a wonderful book, and when I leave we close that book and put it on the shelf and then someone else will write a wonderful book.

"Yes, there is space for some chapters. It is long. I am not there and writing the resume already? Not at all. I am 100% in trying to create a few special memories on top of what we have done."

Klopp's side have a lengthy injury list that could hinder their chances of securing a record-extending 10th League Cup triumph at Wembley, with the likes of Diogo Jota, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Alisson and Curtis Jones sidelined and forwards Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez and midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai doubtful for Sunday.

Liverpool's most recent triumph came in the 2021-22 campaign when they also lifted the FA Cup, and narrowly missed securing a treble as they finished second in the Premier League.

You can follow the match with Flashscore here. 

