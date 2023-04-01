Key Newcastle injuries concern Howe ahead of 'dangerous' Chelsea clash

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. EFL Cup
  4. Key Newcastle injuries concern Howe ahead of 'dangerous' Chelsea clash
Key Newcastle injuries concern Howe ahead of 'dangerous' Chelsea clash
Howe has plenty of injuries to deal with
Howe has plenty of injuries to deal with
Reuters
The availability of several key Newcastle United players remains in question as manager Eddie Howe tries to field the best possible side in Tuesday's League Cup quarter-final against Chelsea.

Defender Fabian Schar and midfielder Joelinton, injured during Newcastle's win over Fulham on Sunday, had scans that didn't seem "too bad" but were not a certainty, Howe told reporters on Monday.

"To miss Fabby would be a big blow," he said, referring to Schar.

Forward Alexander Isak also missed Sunday's match with a groin injury but it was not too serious, Howe added.

"We need to treat him carefully to make sure he isn't out for six or seven weeks. He has a chance for tomorrow but we need to be careful," the English coach said.

But one major boost for Newcastle was centre-back Sven Botman's return from a three-month knee injury.

"There are certain players who lift the team in particular and Sven is one of those. He gives players confidence around him and makes a big difference," Howe added.

Newcastle have never won the League Cup, finishing as runners-up in 1976 and last season. However, Howe believed their experience of getting to Wembley in February was helping them in this campaign.

"We've seen the rewards you can get from it. The build-up to the final was a brilliant thing to be part of... it was incredible to see how many fans we took to London. It's helped us this year," he said.

Chelsea have more of a pedigree in the competition, having won the League Cup five times, most recently in 2015. They have struggled this season though their home form has vastly improved since the end of October.

However, Howe was confident Newcastle could end their five-match winless streak in away matches in all competitions.

"We beat Manchester United away and were seconds away from beating Paris (St Germain). I don't doubt our character. We're certainly up for the fight," he said.

Mentions
FootballHowe EddieNewcastle UtdChelseaEFL Cup
Related Articles
Bittersweet night for Pioli as Milan end English curse in Newcastle
Manager Eddie Howe aims to boost Newcastle's momentum in PSG clash
Eddie Howe believes Newcastle have no advantage over other clubs after loan vote
Show more
Football
Premier League injury expert on why Reece James can't recover and Newcastle's crisis
Gleeson made permanent Ireland women's coach after perfect Nations League campaign
Struggling LaLiga side Sevilla name Quique Sanchez Flores as new manager
Newcastle blocking Chelsea boss Pochettino's path to first English trophy
Transfer News LIVE: Phillips leaving City, top clubs to fight it out for Fulham's Palhinha
Updated
Barcelona women's coach Jonatan Giraldez to step down at end of season
Champions League Round of 16: Manchester City and Arsenal draw favourable opponents
Updated
Premier League Team of the Week: Paqueta & Kulusevski hit form before festive period
Roma to face Feyenoord in Europa League play-offs, AC Milan to take on Rennes
Most Read
Football Tracker: Lille peg PSG back, Inter Milan and Real Madrid both secure wins
Champions League Round of 16: Manchester City and Arsenal draw favourable opponents
Three big talking points from the Premier League this weekend
Liverpool 'utterly condemn' damage to Manchester United team bus

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings