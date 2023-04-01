Liverpool meets Fulham, while Middlesbrough takes on Chelsea in League Cup semis

Nine-time champions Liverpool will play Fulham in their League Cup semi-final in January, while Championship side Middlesbrough will take on Chelsea.
The draw was held moments after Liverpool's 5-1 rout of West Ham United on Wednesday to claim the last of the fourth berths.
The semi-final first legs will be played the week of January 8th, and the second legs beginning January 22nd. The final is February 25th at Wembley Stadium.
Liverpool clinched a record-19th semi-final berth, and their nine League Cup titles are also a record.