Liverpool squeeze past Fulham on aggregate to set up EFL Cup final with Chelsea

Fulham fought to draw 1-1 against Liverpool but couldn’t get the win needed in their EFL Cup semi-final, as the Reds recorded a 3-2 aggregate victory to set up a repeat of the 2022 final meeting with Chelsea.

The Cottagers faced this competition’s most successful club while trying to reach its final for the first time in their history.

After early hope with Joao Palhinha wasting a promising opportunity, their task grew even more difficult just 12 minutes in when their one-goal deficit was doubled, as the Portuguese midfielder’s attempted block on Luis Diaz’s strike did nothing more than help it squeeze through Bernd Leno’s grasp.

That moment didn’t help the nerves at Craven Cottage, while the Reds looked extremely comfortable in contrast.

There was still a reminder around the half-hour mark that Fulham wouldn’t let their visitors stroll to Wembley Stadium.

Raul Jimenez forced Caoimhin Kelleher into a smart save moments before Tosin Adarabioyo halted Darwin Nunez with a strong challenge.

Willian also fired an ambitious strike from range straight at the goalkeeper, while Ryan Gravenberch couldn’t convert following brilliant play from Harvey Elliott at the other end before the break.

Fulham came agonisingly close after the restart, as Tosin beat Kelleher to knock the ball down for Andreas Pereira, who smashed his effort against the post from a tight angle.

They at least avoided conceding the most cruel of goals from a blistering Liverpool break, with Harvey Elliott sending a tame shot straight at Leno.

Harry Wilson showed plenty of intent from the bench and teed up Issa Diop, whose only other EFL Cup goal had come against AFC Wimbledon in August 2018, but the centre-back applied an intelligent finish to offer his team a lifeline on a far bigger occasion.

Wilson then forced Kelleher into an impressive stop as he looked to drag Fulham back onto level terms in the tie, but the Cottagers couldn’t find the goal they needed to maintain their EFL Cup hopes.

Liverpool’s ninth consecutive match unbeaten took them to the Home of Football, where they will hope to win this competition a record-extending 10th time.

