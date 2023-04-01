Bosnia pick Meho Kodro as national coach for second time

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Euro
  4. Bosnia pick Meho Kodro as national coach for second time
Bosnia pick Meho Kodro as national coach for second time
Bosnia are currently fourth in European Championship qualifying
Bosnia are currently fourth in European Championship qualifying
Profimedia
Former Bosnian national team captain Meho Kodro (56) was named team coach on Thursday, 15 years after his first brief stint in the job, following successive defeats in their recent Euro 2024 qualifying matches.

"Kodro possesses the knowledge and qualifications to take our team to the Euros," Vico Zeljkovic, the president of Bosnia's Football Association, told reporters, adding that he was chosen by a unanimous vote in the body's executive board.

Kodro, who replaces the sacked Faruk Hadzibegic (65), was dismissed in 2008 as coach after only five months in job after refusing to take charge of a friendly against Iran instead of a friendly against Euro 2008 qualifiers Poland.

"I believe in my quality and the quality of the professional staff and players," Kodro told reporters. "There is no doubt that we can get the placement in the Euro qualifications, return confidence to players and get back public trust."

Kodro, who began his club career in the mid-1980s with his hometown club Velez Mostar, played in Spain with Real Sociedad, Barcelona, Tenerife and Deportivo Alaves. He joined Israeli club Maccabi Tel Aviv in 2000, where he stayed until his retirement in 2002.

Kodro has also worked as assistant coach at Real Sociedad.

Bosnia are fourth in the European Championship qualifying Group J after three defeats from four matches.

Mentions
FootballEuroKodro MehoBosnia & HerzegovinaReal SociedadHadzibegic Faruk
Related Articles
Faruk Hadzibegic leaves job as Bosnia coach after Euro qualifying defeats
Real Sociedad midfielder David Silva announces retirement after knee injury
Pressure mounts on Euro 2024 hosts Germany after under-21s fall at group stage
Show more
Football
Transfer News LIVE: Lukaku eyes Juventus move as Spurs look at Rosario's Veliz
Updated
Africa exceed expectations with incredible run at Women’s World Cup
Germany shock Women's World Cup exit after failing to beat stubborn South Korea
Updated
Morocco and Colombia both qualify in dramatic fashion after Lahmari winner
West Ham name Vanessa Gold as new joint-chair
Ireland's FA to review World Cup performance before deciding on Pauw's future
Australia have shown they can win without Sam Kerr, says keeper Mackenzie Arnold
NFL legend Tom Brady becomes minority owner of Birmingham City
Galatasaray sign midfielder Demirbay from Bayer Leverkusen on three-year deal
Most Read
Germany shock Women's World Cup exit after failing to beat stubborn South Korea
Transfer News LIVE: Lukaku eyes Juventus move as Spurs look at Rosario's Veliz
Messi volleys Inter Miami into Leagues Cup last 16 with two goals against Orlando
Chelsea's Nkunku injures knee but manager Pochettino refuses to blame pitch

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |