De la Fuente delighted with Spain's progress after Euro 2024 qualification

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Euro
  4. De la Fuente delighted with Spain's progress after Euro 2024 qualification
De la Fuente delighted with Spain's progress after Euro 2024 qualification
De la Fuente took over after the World Cup
De la Fuente took over after the World Cup
Reuters
Spain have shown "exceptional" growth in recent months, coach Luis de la Fuente said after his side's 1-0 win over Norway on Sunday secured qualification for Euro 2024 in Germany.

After a round of 16 exit at the World Cup in Qatar, which resulted in Luis Enrique's dismissal, Spain were beaten 2-0 by Scotland in March, leading to questions over De la Fuente's future despite it being just his second game in charge.

However, since that defeat Spain have won four straight qualifying matches, scoring 16 goals and keeping clean sheets in their last three games. They also won the Nations League in June.

"I'm happy because I think the team has grown in an exceptional way. There is a feeling of a united team, a cohesive team, a team for the future, which is what excites us the most," De la Fuente told reporters.

"Learning is constant. You learn a lot from the not so good situations and from good ones too. But we were sure, we haven't gone too far off script. By that, I mean we've corrected what needed changing and we understood what had to change."

The win over Norway on Sunday secured Spain's qualification for Euro 2024 in Germany
Reuters

Defender Dani Carvajal said it was "never easy" to qualify for the Euros, adding: "Especially this time, after that defeat in Scotland, because we also had a new coach and suddenly many people from the outside started doubting us.

"But we managed to recover from that and step up."

Mentions
FootballSpainEuro
Related Articles
Euro 2024 roundup: Spain claim win needed to secure qualification as Norway miss out
Robertson injured as Scotland beaten by Spain in nervy Euro 2024 qualifier
Scotland game important but not revenge, says Spain coach De la Fuente
Show more
Football
Clarke hails 'phenomenal' achievement after Scotland seal Euro 2024 spot
Jordan Henderson remains committed to England despite Wembley boos
Ratcliffe would pay more than $1.5 billion for 25% Manchester United stake
Updated
Switzerland fight back to deny Belarus in six-goal Euro qualifying thriller
Bundesliga club Augsburg name Jess Thorup as head coach for next two seasons
Grading every Premier League clubs' start to the 2023/24 season
Lamine Yamal - Barcelona's new hero and the next big star of world football
Hojbjerg says he hasn't been told why he is not in the Spurs team by manager Postecoglou
Most Read
Lamine Yamal - Barcelona's new hero and the next big star of world football
Meeting with Spain special for Odegaard, who went 'through a lot at Real Madrid'
Euro 2024 roundup: Spain claim win needed to secure qualification as Norway miss out
Hubert Hurkacz beats Andrey Rublev to win Shanghai Masters in thriller

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings