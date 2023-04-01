Euro 2024 roundup: Spain claim win needed to secure qualification as Norway miss out

A 1-0 win against Norway in Oslo courtesy of Gavi’s (19) strike ensured three-time European champions Spain have qualified for Euro 2024 and will be taking Scotland with them to Germany.

Spain took on their customary role of possession-dominators from the outset but they struggled to create chances - with an off-target Dani Carvajal effort in the 13th minute, the first shot from either side.

The visiting Spaniards thought they had opened the scoring after 20 minutes when Carvajal’s hopeful chip into the box was diverted goalwards by the outstretched foot of Stefan Strandberg before Alvaro Morata tapped home unchallenged.

However, Morata was offside from Carvajal’s ball, so VAR ruled out what would have been an own goal had the striker not applied a touch.

Match stats Flashscore

Neither goalkeeper was tested over the whole half - Carvajal and Rodri saw long-range efforts go wide for the visitors, while Erling Haaland’s only sight of goal was blocked.

Three minutes into the second half, Spain took the lead.

Ferran Torres fired the ball into the danger zone and pinball ensued inside the Norway area, before the ball fell to Gavi, who found the bottom corner. It looked for a while to be déjà vu for La Roja, but after a lengthy VAR check, the goal stood and the Barcelona man had his second goal of the qualifying campaign.

Gavi celebrates his goal AFP

Substitute Antonio Nusa finally tested Unai Simon after the hour mark, as Norway showed little of the side that had come into this match on a four-match winning run.

Inside the final ten minutes, Haaland got ahead of his marker to turn Alexander Sorloth’s effort goalwards, but again Simon dealt with it, ensuring Spain held on for victory.

Luis de la Fuente’s men are now six matches unbeaten and have qualified for a ninth Euros in a row. Norway now need favours from elsewhere to sneak into the play-off places.

Group standings Flashscore

Flashscore Man of the Match: Rodri (Spain)

Turkey clinch qualification while Wales grab huge win

Turkey celebrate qualification AFP

Turkey booked their spot at the 2024 UEFA European Championship finals in Germany thanks to a 4-0 victory over Latvia, stretching their unbeaten run in international H2Hs to eight matches.

In the same group, a brace from Harry Wilson led Wales to a deserved 2-1 win against Croatia, boosting their hopes of qualification with a first-ever win over the Kockasti.

Other qualifying results:

Poland 1 Moldova 1

Romania 4 Andorra 0