England boss Southgate will not gamble on player fitness at Euro 2024

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Euro
  4. England boss Southgate will not gamble on player fitness at Euro 2024
England boss Southgate will not gamble on player fitness at Euro 2024
England top Group C with 19 points from seven games
England top Group C with 19 points from seven games
Reuters
England players hoping to compete at next year's European Championship in Germany will have to ensure their fitness is up to the mark, manager Gareth Southgate warned, with UEFA having reduced the permitted squad size to 23 players.

Squad sizes were increased from 23 to 26 at the previous edition of the Euros to mitigate the risks of teams facing a shortage of available players for certain matches due to possible COVID-19 cases and quarantine measures.

At the 2021 Euros, Harry Maguire and Jordan Henderson made the England squad while still recovering from injuries, while at last year's World Cup, Kyle Walker, James Maddison and Kalvin Phillips were included despite struggling with similar issues.

"We can take far fewer gambles than we were able to take for the last two tournaments where it was 26," Southgate told reporters ahead of England's Euro 2024 qualifier against North Macedonia.

"The size of the squad makes it a different sort of thought process because you've had that leeway in the last couple of tournaments to take players that weren't going to be fit for the first couple of games.

"This time the physical conditioning of players is going to be really important. The ability for players to bat out six, seven games...If you can only take two for each position, players that are adaptable are helpful."

England, who have already qualified for the Euro 2024 finals, top Group C with 19 points from seven games. They face North Macedonia in Skopje on Monday.

Mentions
FootballEuroEnglandNorth MacedoniaHenderson JordanMaddison JamesMaguire HarryPhillips KalvinWalker Kyle
Related Articles
James Maddison pulls out of England's Euro 2024 qualifiers with injury
Kalvin Phillips to start against Italy as Jordan Henderson drops to England bench
Gareth Southgate repeats plea to England fans to stop Jordan Henderson boos
Show more
Football
Wales must end Euro qualifying 'on a high', says coach Page
Euro 2024 permutations: How things stand ahead of the final qualifiers
Updated
Thrilling Turkey continue to shine as they shock Euro hosts Germany
Wout Weghorst sends Dutch into Euro 2024 with narrow win over Ireland
France break Germany's winning margin record after putting 14 past helpless Gibraltar
Centurion Sadio Mane celebrates with two goals in Senegal win over South Sudan
Al Ittihad appoint Argentine Marcelo Gallardo as manager
Liverpool fly Diaz's parents to UK for Christmas after kidnapping
Girona continue to be the envy of Europe but what is behind their sensational season?
Most Read
France break Germany's winning margin record after putting 14 past helpless Gibraltar
Sinner thrills Turin crowd with semi-final win over Medvedev
Tennis Tracker: Djokovic beats Alcaraz in straight sets to seal final spot in Turin
PSG's Kylian Mbappe unfazed by transfer speculation as January window approaches

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings