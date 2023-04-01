Erling Haaland to miss Norway's Euro qualifier against Scotland with foot injury

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Euro
  4. Erling Haaland to miss Norway's Euro qualifier against Scotland with foot injury
Erling Haaland to miss Norway's Euro qualifier against Scotland with foot injury
Erling Haaland to miss Norway's Euro qualifier with foot injury
Erling Haaland to miss Norway's Euro qualifier with foot injury
Profimedia
Erling Haaland (23) will miss Norway's final European Championship qualifier against Scotland after injuring his foot in a friendly match against the Faroe Islands, his team doctor said on Saturday.

The Manchester City striker suffered a knock in Thursday's friendly and will not be available for Sunday's Group A game against Scotland in Glasgow.

"The injury is not serious, but he has so much pain and somewhat limited function that the Scotland game unfortunately comes a little too early," team doctor Ola Sand said in a statement.

Norway are third in the group and cannot finish in the top two with Spain and Scotland having already sealed their spots at Euro 2024. But the Scandinavian side could still qualify if they make the playoffs.

Haaland is Norway's top scorer in the qualifiers with six goals and coach Stale Solbakken said he would not be bringing in a replacement.

"It's obviously a shame that Erling won't be ready for the game on Sunday, but we're not going to bring in a replacement," he said.

"This is a great opportunity for the attacking players in the squad."

City will also be sweating over his fitness with Pep Guardiola's side hosting Liverpool in a top-of-the-table clash next Saturday after the international break. Haaland is the league's top scorer this season with 13 goals.

Follow Norway's clash with Flashscore.

Mentions
FootballEuroScotlandNorwayHaaland Erling BrautManchester City
Related Articles
Scotland's McTominay lambasts Georgia players for 'crying like babies'
'It's not me!': Kevin De Bruyne denies he co-wrote new Drake song 'Wick Man'
Scotland boss Steve Clarke stresses his side still have 'work to do' after defeats
Show more
Football
Manchester women's derby at Old Trafford poised to break attendance record
Tedesco tells already-qualified Belgium not to underestimate Azerbaijan
Onana injured playing World Cup qualifier in Cameroon against Mauritius
Poland, Israel Under-21 players refuse to play first minute at Euro Qualifying
Switzerland women part ways with manager Grings
Departing coach Emma Hayes fully focused on Chelsea
PSG's Kylian Mbappe unfazed by transfer speculation as January window approaches
Australia's Duke expecting 'emotional game' ahead of Palestine qualifier
Ivory Coast enjoy goal-fest over Seychelles but Cameroon labour to victory
Most Read
Brilliant Alcaraz downs Medvedev to reach last four at ATP Finals
Albania qualify for Euro 2024 despite Moldova draw, Finland thrash Northern Ireland
Everton deducted 10 points over financial fair play breach
Soucek sends Czech Republic to brink of Euro 2024 qualification with draw in Poland

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings