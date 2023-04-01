Scotland boss Steve Clarke stresses his side still have 'work to do' after defeats

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Euro
  4. Scotland boss Steve Clarke stresses his side still have 'work to do' after defeats
Scotland boss Steve Clarke stresses his side still have 'work to do' after defeats
Clarke has guided Scotland to Euro 2024
Clarke has guided Scotland to Euro 2024
AFP
Steve Clarke says his Scotland team still have "work to do" as they focus on finishing their Euro 2024 qualification campaign on a high following three straight defeats.

Scotland have already qualified for next year's finals in Germany but are keen to return to winning ways after a 2-0 qualifying loss in Spain was sandwiched by heavy friendly defeats against England and France.

But five wins from their opening five games in Group A proved enough for a second successive qualification for the European Championship finals after the Spaniards won in Norway.

With a long international hiatus to come, Clarke is eager to ensure Scotland come away from their final competitive matches with points against Georgia and Norway before next year's tournament in Germany.

Speaking ahead of Thursday's clash in Tbilisi, Clarke said: "The idea with the friendly matches against England and France was to test ourselves against the best and see where we measure up.

"Obviously with the results we had, we still have a bit of work to do. We will try to stay humble, respect our opponents and just try to improve all the time."

Scotland have lost their previous two games in Georgia, defeats that proved damaging in their failed attempts to qualify for Euro 2008 and Euro 2016.

"When you go away from home against a team like Georgia, it's going to be a difficult environment, a difficult game for us, because they are a very good side," Clarke said from Scotland's training camp in Turkey.

"The one game they lost heavily was against Spain and that's a little bit of an anomaly in recent games, because all their games have been very competitive. And we expect that on Thursday."

Clarke is without several key men including Andy Robertson, Kieran Tierney and Che Adams, but he hopes players such as Josh Doig and Lawrence Shankland can seize their opportunity.

"For now, some boys are in the squad with the chance to make a big impression, not just on me but the rest of my staff and the rest of the country," he said. "Let's see how they perform in the game."

Mentions
FootballScotlandClarke SteveEuro
Related Articles
Clarke hails 'phenomenal' achievement after Scotland seal Euro 2024 spot
Robertson injured as Scotland beaten by Spain in nervy Euro 2024 qualifier
Scotland game important but not revenge, says Spain coach De la Fuente
Show more
Football
Serbia's stadium to be partially closed against Bulgaria after fans' racism
Euro 2024 permutations: How things stand ahead of the final qualifiers
England legend David Beckham believes youthful Three Lions can win Euro 2024
Union Berlin part ways with coach Urs Fischer, appoint first female assistant coach
Updated
Patrick Dorgu's agent confirms Barcelona, Liverpool and Manchester City interest
David Beckham says Lionel Messi at Inter Miami is 'our gift to America'
Marcelo Gallardo to be Al Ittihad's new coach, Argentinian press reports
Serie A talking points: Empoli stun Napoli, Colpani and Dimarco stand out
Manchester United CEO Richard Arnold set to leave club at end of the year
Updated
Most Read
FIFA reschedules Israeli men's and women's national teams' matches to November
Stefanos Tsitsipas quits with injury against Holger Rune at ATP Finals
Luis Diaz reunited with father for first time since kidnapping ordeal
Medvedev feels Carlos Alcaraz slow down inevitable as pair start ATP Tour finals

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings