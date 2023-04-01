Euro 2024 roundup: Hungary secure qualification with last-gasp equaliser against Bulgaria

Hungary left it until the final seconds to seal their passage through to next summer’s Euro 2024 finals, with a late own-goal from Alex Petkov (24) gifting the unbeaten Hungarians a 2-2 draw in Sofia and a fourth straight head-to-head without defeat.

Bulgaria headed into this fixture without a win in Group G (D2, L4), and given the fact that high-flying Hungary had so far gone unbeaten in the group, that looked very unlikely to change.

The Magyars expectedly controlled the opening stages of the game and took just 10 minutes to find a breakthrough.

The goal came from a free kick, as Dominik Szoboszlai sent a phenomenal ball into the six-yard box, where Martin Adam was on hand to flick a header beyond the reach of Daniel Naumov, who was unable to react fast enough.

The hosts weren’t willing to go down without a fight though and drew level with their first opportunity of the game, as Kiril Despodov drove down the right before cutting the ball back to Spas Delev, who coolly took a touch before dispatching a ruthless finish into the top corner.

Things still weren’t going well for the Lions though, as they were reduced to 10 men after 36 minutes, with Valentin Antov dismissed for a bad foul.

Bulgaria mounted a spirited comeback AFP

However, the start of the second half saw both sides back on a level playing field, as after 58 minutes Milos Kerkez was also shown a second yellow card for a bad foul.

Hungary continued to press for a winner despite going down to ten men, and Szoboszlai very nearly put the visitors ahead with 20 minutes to play, after the midfielder went on a dazzling run before firing a shot towards goal, but it whistled narrowly over the bar.

The game had a late twist though, as Bulgaria were awarded a penalty as the game approached the last 10 minutes following a clumsy slide tackle from Attila Szalai.

Bulgarian captain Despodov was the man to step up, and he dispatched his penalty expertly into the top-right corner to send the home side ahead for the first time.

Key match stats Flashscore

Ilian Iliev’s side almost managed to hold on to secure all three points, but they were pegged back by a late own-goal from Petkov, as the ball found its way past Naumov to deny Bulgaria their first win in Group G.

Ultimately, the result does little to change the standings, with Bulgaria still rooted to the bottom of the group, Hungary have finally secured progress to the Euro 2024 finals.

Group G standings Flashscore

Flashscore Man of the Match: Kiril Despodov (Bulgaria)

See all the match stats here.

Thursday's other early results:

Group A

Cyprus 1 Spain 3

Georgia 2 Scotland 2

Group A standings Flashscore

Group F

Estonia 0 Austria 2

Azerbaijan 3 Sweden 0

Group F standings Flashscore

Follow the Euro 2024 qualifying on Flashscore.