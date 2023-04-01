Serbia's stadium to be partially closed against Bulgaria after fans' racism

Serbia's stadium will be partially closed when they host Bulgaria in a Euro 2024 qualifier on Sunday as punishment for fans' racist behaviour during a 3-1 win over Montenegro last month, UEFA's appeals body said on Wednesday.

Serbia were originally told to play their next home game behind closed doors in an October 31st verdict by UEFA's disciplinary body, but an appeal by the Serbian FA was partially upheld and the punishment downgraded.

The East, North and South sectors of the stadium will now be closed for Sunday's match following the verdict by the appeals body, which also upheld a 50,000 euro fine for the Serbian FA.

In the original verdict, Montenegro were also fined 15,000 euros and were banned from selling tickets to their away supporters for their next UEFA competition match, at Hungary on Sunday, for their fans' racist behaviour in the Serbia game.

Serbia, who sit second in Group G with 13 points from seven matches, are five points above third-placed Montenegro who have a game in hand.