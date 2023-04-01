Serbia's stadium to be partially closed against Bulgaria after fans' racism

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Euro
  4. Serbia's stadium to be partially closed against Bulgaria after fans' racism
Serbia's stadium to be partially closed against Bulgaria after fans' racism
Serbian fans during the match with Montenegro
Serbian fans during the match with Montenegro
Profimedia
Serbia's stadium will be partially closed when they host Bulgaria in a Euro 2024 qualifier on Sunday as punishment for fans' racist behaviour during a 3-1 win over Montenegro last month, UEFA's appeals body said on Wednesday.

Serbia were originally told to play their next home game behind closed doors in an October 31st verdict by UEFA's disciplinary body, but an appeal by the Serbian FA was partially upheld and the punishment downgraded.

The East, North and South sectors of the stadium will now be closed for Sunday's match following the verdict by the appeals body, which also upheld a 50,000 euro fine for the Serbian FA.

In the original verdict, Montenegro were also fined 15,000 euros and were banned from selling tickets to their away supporters for their next UEFA competition match, at Hungary on Sunday, for their fans' racist behaviour in the Serbia game.

Group G standings
Flashscore

Serbia, who sit second in Group G with 13 points from seven matches, are five points above third-placed Montenegro who have a game in hand.

Mentions
FootballSerbiaMontenegroEuro
Related Articles
Euro 2024 permutations: How things stand ahead of the final qualifiers
Updated
Scotland boss Steve Clarke stresses his side still have 'work to do' after defeats
England legend David Beckham believes youthful Three Lions can win Euro 2024
Show more
Football
Carrasco goal gives experimental Belgium low-key friendly win over Serbia
Late Israel equaliser puts Switzerland's Euro 2024 qualification on ice
Union Berlin part ways with coach Urs Fischer, appoint first female assistant coach
Updated
Patrick Dorgu's agent confirms Barcelona, Liverpool and Manchester City interest
David Beckham says Lionel Messi at Inter Miami is 'our gift to America'
Marcelo Gallardo to be Al Ittihad's new coach, Argentinian press reports
Most Read
FIFA reschedules Israeli men's and women's national teams' matches to November
Jannik Sinner edges Novak Djokovic to close in on ATP Finals' last four
Absence from the 2023 AFCON could tarnish Thomas Partey’s Ghana legacy
Luis Diaz reunited with father for first time since kidnapping ordeal

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings