Euro 2024 roundup: Ukraine keep up hopes of Germany despite Malta scare

Ukraine kept their hopes of qualifying for their fourth consecutive UEFA European Championships alive thanks to a narrow 3-1 win over Malta, as a superb Mykhailo Mudryk winner places them second behind England in Group C.

Ahead of a potential winner-takes-all tie with Italy next month, Ukraine had to first get past winless Malta at the Ta'Qali National Stadium.

The visitors got off to a terrible start when against the run of play, Malta took the lead after 13 minutes, when Paul Mbong scored his first international goal and only the hosts' second in qualifying with a fine run and finish through the legs of Anatoliy Trubin who on reflection could have done better.

It took a huge slice of luck to get Ukraine back into the game, Heorhiy Sudakov's low cross found the back of the net through a horrendous Ryan Camenzuli slip that saw the defender turn the ball into his own net.

Things went from bad to worse for Malta on the brink of half-time when Joseph Mbong brought down Mudryk in his own area, allowing Artem Dovbyk to make it 2-1 from the spot.

Matthew Guillaumier almost levelled the score in stoppage time when his fantastic effort struck the bar, meaning the scores remained 2-1 at the break.

A dramatic end to the first half was followed by a quiet start to the second as both teams continued to push for a goal.

The first big chance fell to Kyrian Nwoko who released a ferocious effort that required a solid stop from Trubin. Despite finding the net for their seventh consecutive game Ukraine struggled to create many chances following the restart, instead opting to defend the lead they already had.

Mudryk went closest for the Blue and Yellow with a powerful strike that was tipped around the post by Henry Bonello.

Mudryk wrapped up three points for his side courtesy of his first international goal, which was a beauty. The Chelsea winger beat two men before cutting inside and unleashing a thunderbolt into the top corner to see the game finish 3-1.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Mykhailo Mudryk (Ukraine)

Malta - Ukraine player ratings Flashscore

Check out all the stats from the game with Flashscore.

Other Euro 2024 results

Check out the report from each game by clicking on any of the links below.

Group G

Lithuania 2 Hungary 2

Serbia 3 Montenegro 1

Group H

San Marino 1 Denmark 2

Northern Ireland 0 Slovenia 1