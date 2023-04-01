Italy take step closer to Euro qualification as Berardi brace guns down Malta

Italy took a step closer to UEFA Euro 2024 qualification and stretched their unbeaten run against already-eliminated Malta to 10 straight games courtesy of a comfortable 4-0 victory at the Stadio San Nicola.

Scudetto-winning coach Luciano Spalletti knew the importance of getting a positive result on the Italian coast with his side looking to cut the gap to Group C leaders England. And with just three days until that crunch clash at Wembley, Italy started ferociously in Bari with Gianluca Mancini flicking a header onto the top of the crossbar with under five minutes played.

A shell-shocked Malta could only resist the Azzurri’s advances for so long and eventually succumbed when 34-year-old Giacomo Bonaventura struck a spectacular effort into the roof of the net shortly after the 20-minute mark.

Berardi starred for Italy AFP

Malta, who have not scored in a game against the Italians since 1993, offered little in response as Spalletti’s men coasted the majority of the half. There was one final piece of action before the HT whistle blew, however, when Domenico Berardi curled a delicious effort past Henry Bonello to double his side’s lead.

Heading for a 15th successive defeat in EURO qualifying, there was little belief in the Malta quarters as they trudged out from the tunnel.

And after a period of chasing Italian shadows, it wasn’t long before the hosts made it three, as Berardi completed his brace by firing home from 18 yards after some more suspect Malta defending.

Match stats Flashscore

With the contest effectively over, the game was almost played at a walking pace in the final minutes as Italy’s midfield trio pulled the strings.

A tough night for the visitors was made even worse, as Italy put icing on the cake when Davide Frattesi smashed into the bottom corner from the edge of the area.

With qualification firmly in Italian sights, the coach will be hoping for another impressive performance against England on Tuesday, for a game which will spark memories of the dramatic UEFA EURO 2020 final between the sides.

Group standings Flashscore

Flashscore Man of the Match: Domenico Berardi (Italy)

