Italy take step closer to Euro qualification as Berardi brace guns down Malta

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Euro
  4. Italy take step closer to Euro qualification as Berardi brace guns down Malta
Italy take step closer to Euro qualification as Berardi brace guns down Malta
Italy celebrate against Malta
Italy celebrate against Malta
AFP
Italy took a step closer to UEFA Euro 2024 qualification and stretched their unbeaten run against already-eliminated Malta to 10 straight games courtesy of a comfortable 4-0 victory at the Stadio San Nicola.

Scudetto-winning coach Luciano Spalletti knew the importance of getting a positive result on the Italian coast with his side looking to cut the gap to Group C leaders England. And with just three days until that crunch clash at Wembley, Italy started ferociously in Bari with Gianluca Mancini flicking a header onto the top of the crossbar with under five minutes played.

A shell-shocked Malta could only resist the Azzurri’s advances for so long and eventually succumbed when 34-year-old Giacomo Bonaventura struck a spectacular effort into the roof of the net shortly after the 20-minute mark.

Berardi starred for Italy
AFP

 Malta, who have not scored in a game against the Italians since 1993, offered little in response as Spalletti’s men coasted the majority of the half. There was one final piece of action before the HT whistle blew, however, when Domenico Berardi curled a delicious effort past Henry Bonello to double his side’s lead.

Heading for a 15th successive defeat in EURO qualifying, there was little belief in the Malta quarters as they trudged out from the tunnel.

And after a period of chasing Italian shadows, it wasn’t long before the hosts made it three, as Berardi completed his brace by firing home from 18 yards after some more suspect Malta defending.

Match stats
Flashscore

With the contest effectively over, the game was almost played at a walking pace in the final minutes as Italy’s midfield trio pulled the strings.

A tough night for the visitors was made even worse, as Italy put icing on the cake when Davide Frattesi smashed into the bottom corner from the edge of the area.

With qualification firmly in Italian sights, the coach will be hoping for another impressive performance against England on Tuesday, for a game which will spark memories of the dramatic UEFA EURO 2020 final between the sides.

Group standings
Flashscore

Flashscore Man of the Match: Domenico Berardi (Italy)

See all the match stats here

Other qualifying results:

Denmark 3 Kazakhstan 1

Hungary 2 Serbia 1

Mentions
FootballEuroItalyMalta
Related Articles
Slovenia edge closer to Euro 2024 qualification after 3-0 win over Finland
Ukraine extend unbeaten home run with crucial win against North Macedonia
How England's starting XI and squad could look when they co-host Euro 2028
Show more
Football
Germany cruise past United States in friendly under new head coach Nagelsmann
Updated
Qatar's Skeikh Jassim refuses to improve $6 billion Manchester United bid
Updated
Nagelsmann feels responsibility and pressure ahead of debut against USA
Gareth Southgate hits out at England fans for booing Jordan Henderson
EXCLUSIVE: Sahin on struggling under Mourinho, learning from Klopp and going to Harvard
Experimental England side beat lively Australia 1-0 in Wembley friendly
Most Read
Nagelsmann feels responsibility and pressure ahead of debut against USA
Five things to look out for as Euro 2024 qualifying kicks back into action
EXCLUSIVE: Sahin on struggling under Mourinho, learning from Klopp and going to Harvard
USA need more friendlies with leading teams, says head coach Berhalter

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings