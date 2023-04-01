Five Premier League stars who will not be at Euro 2024

The curtain came down on the Euro 2024 qualifying campaign earlier this week and almost every place for the tournament has been filled.

England breezed towards qualification going unbeaten with six wins from eight games, while Spain, France, Belgium and Portugal all topped their respective groups.

But as ever, a number of sides were not able to secure their spot in Germany and as a result, a host of players will have the summer off instead.

Here are five Premier League players who will not be at Euro 2024.

Norway forward Erling Haaland AFP

The biggest absence will be that of Erling Haaland (23), who will once again be forced to watch a major international tournament from the side.

The Manchester City frontman scored six goals during the qualifying campaign but his efforts went to no avail as Norway finished third in Group A.

The Lions won just three games in a group containing Spain, Scotland, Georgia and Cyprus.

Norway midfielder Martin Odegaard AFP

Like Haaland, there will be no football over the summer for Arsenal's Martin Odegaard (24).

Odegaard started seven of Norway's eight matches, missing the final qualifier after withdrawing from the squad through injury.

Sweden's Dejan Kulusevski AFP

Another Scandinavian side to miss out on Euro 2024 were Sweden after a wretched qualifying campaign, which saw them finish third in Group F and nine points behind Austria.

Tottenham winger Dejan Kulusevski (23) started every game, recording one goal and two assists as The Blue and Yellow notched just three wins.

Alexander Isak of Sweden AFP

Injury restricted Alexander Isak (24) to just five appearances in qualifying and on his day, the Newcastle forward is a handy asset that Sweden could have done with.

Isak scored once in the time he did play which came in September against Estonia, although that is his only tally for Sweden in the last two years.

Evan Ferguson of the Republic of Ireland AFP

The Republic of Ireland were dealt a tough hand with France, the Netherlands and Greece in Group B and that claim was proved right as they ended with just two wins and six points.

Despite a challenging campaign, one of the few positives was allowing Brighton starlet Evan Ferguson (19) to continue building his international experience.

The teenager added two goals under his belt and providing he can maintain his fitness, Ferguson could prove to be a vital asset going forward for the Boys in Green.