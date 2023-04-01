No limit to Italy's ambitions at Euro 2024, says manager Luciano Spalletti

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Euro
  4. No limit to Italy's ambitions at Euro 2024, says manager Luciano Spalletti
No limit to Italy's ambitions at Euro 2024, says manager Luciano Spalletti
Luciano Spalletti is excited by his squad options
Luciano Spalletti is excited by his squad options
Reuters
Anything is possible for Italy at Euro 2024, according to manager Luciano Spalletti (64) who said they would need to be at their best after being drawn in a demanding group for next year's tournament in Germany.

The reigning European champions were drawn in Group B and will face Spain, Albania, and Croatia.

"I set no limits, it all depends on how much we can improve. First of all, inside ourselves," he told Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera on Tuesday.

"We knew there was a chance to find a group with strong teams; unfortunately, this happened.

"The only way to go through is to play high-level games. Spain, Albania and Croatia will not be happy anyway as they got Italy from pot four.

"It only depends on us, we are Italy."

Spalletti's side will start their campaign in Dortmund against Albania on June 15th before facing Spain five days later and Croatia on June 24th.

"With this environment... and the passion of players in whom I believe, we should not see any wall as insurmountable," he said.

"We have many players who can still grow. Giorgio Scalvini, Destiny Udogie, Gianluca Scamacca.

"Up front, we have Mateo Retegui, Giacomo Raspadori, Moise Kean, Ciro Immobile and much more than people think.

"I'll repeat what I told my Azzurri before a difficult game: There are many things that used to scare me from the outside, but after facing them, they excite me."

Italy's group-stage matches
Flashscore

Spalletti was keeping his cards close to his chest about his squad selection, but said he would look for certain characteristics in his players.

"I want guys who believe in it, who feel the responsibility as I do, proving that they want to make history," he said.

"We must give back to Italy the love they feel, make the whole country celebrate and unite people.

"The Azzurri shirt must be desired and honoured like a sacred object."

Mentions
FootballEuroItalyImmobile CiroKean MoiseRaspadori GiacomoRetegui MateoScalvini GiorgioScamacca GianlucaUdogie Destiny
Related Articles
Italy coach Spalletti asked federation before including Zaniolo in Euro qualifying squad
Gareth Southgate proud of 'relentless' England as they secure Euro 2024 spot
Italy boss Luciano Spalletti recalls Moise Kean for Malta and England qualifiers
Show more
Football
England rout Scotland 6-0 in women's Nations League but Olympic dreams over
Updated
Monchengladbach score last-minute extra time winner to beat Wolfsburg in German Cup
Last-gasp Arsenal come from behind to beat Luton in seven-goal thriller
Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi named Time magazine's 'Athlete of the Year'
Hwang on target as Wolves register slender Premier League win over Burnley
Inter hit by double injury blow to Dutch duo Stefan De Vrij and Denzel Dumfries
Greek referees refuse to officiate Super League matches over safety concerns
Al Feiha complete Saudi sweep as Persepolis exit Asian Champions League
Barcelona and Germany keeper Marc Andre ter Stegen to undergo back surgery
Most Read
Arsenal manager Arteta says he expects difficult game at 'remarkable' Luton Town
Manchester City charged by FA over player conduct in dramatic draw with Tottenham
South Korea suspend striker Hwang Ui-jo over sex video investigation
Last-gasp Arsenal come from behind to beat Luton in seven-goal thriller

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings