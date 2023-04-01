Rettig succeeds Bierhoff as national team director at troubled German FA

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Euro
  4. Rettig succeeds Bierhoff as national team director at troubled German FA
Rettig succeeds Bierhoff as national team director at troubled German FA
Rettig has been tasked with turning Germany's fortunes around
Rettig has been tasked with turning Germany's fortunes around
Profimedia
Andreas Rettig (60), a long-time sports director at Bundesliga clubs, took over as the German Football Association's (DFB) executive director on Friday, succeeding Oliver Bierhoff (55), who resigned after their shock first-round World Cup exit last year.

Four-time world champions Germany, who will host Euro 2024 next year, have been going through their worst run in decades.

Tuesday's 2-1 win over France in their friendly international was only their fifth win in the last 18 matches and came two days after the sacking of coach Hansi Flick.

Bierhoff had resigned in December, days after Germany's second consecutive World Cup group stage exit.

Rettig, who will be the director in charge of the national team as well as the DFB academy, has worked for several Bundesliga clubs and was also the chief executive of the German Football League, in charge of the top two divisions, from 2013-2015.

"I look forward to the challenges," Rettig said in a statement. "(The national teams) are shaped by great successes and currently problems.

"I want to contribute towards making future successes possible again and to improve the direction of the DFB and the performance of its teams in every way."

Germany sacked Flick following their 4-1 home loss to Japan last week, with former national team coach and current DFB official Rudi Voeller taking over for the game against France.

A successor to Flick will be announced in the coming weeks, the DFB has said, prior to Germany's trip to the United States in October.

Mentions
FootballGermanyEuro
Related Articles
Voller takes temporary charge of a Germany side in crisis
Germany part ways with coach Hansi Flick after dismal form
Hernandez returns to France squad as Pogba left out
Show more
Football
Rubiales appears in court to be questioned by judge in sex assault investigation
Everton acquired by American private equity firm 777 Partners in £550m deal
Updated
Irish FA deny making formal contract offer to Pauw before parting ways
PSG give Lee green light to join South Korea Asian Games squad
Under pressure Klinsmann tells South Korea fans & media to help build 'positive spirit'
Who's missing: Jack Grealish remains doubtful for Manchester City
Spanish football's ex-president Luis Rubiales due in court in sex assault investigation
Kylian Mbappe to be available against Nice, says PSG boss Luis Enrique
Three Real Madrid youth players arrested over sexual video with minor
Updated
Most Read
Kylian Mbappe to be available against Nice, says PSG boss Luis Enrique
Three Real Madrid youth players arrested over sexual video with minor
Editors' Picks: Inter and AC renew rivalries as Verstappen chases more history
Who's missing: Jack Grealish remains doubtful for Manchester City

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings