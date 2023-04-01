Voller takes temporary charge of a Germany side in crisis

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Euro
  4. Voller takes temporary charge of a Germany side in crisis
Voller takes temporary charge of a Germany side in crisis
Voller has taken over on an interim basis
Voller has taken over on an interim basis
Profimedia
Nine months before Euro 2024 kicks off in Germany, the hosts have turned to Rudi Voller to get the team back on track before Tuesday's friendly against France after Hansi Flick was sacked.

Flick became the first Germany coach in history to be relieved of his duties after his side slumped to a 4-1 loss to Japan in Wolfsburg on Saturday, the latest in a run of poor results which included a group-stage exit at the World Cup in Qatar last year.

The German Football Association (DFB) have turned to 1990 World Cup winner Voller to take over on an interim basis for the friendly against 2022 World Cup finalists France in Dortmund.

While Voller's first point of call will be to inject some pride and stability into the struggling team, his broader task is to right the ship before next year's European Championship on home soil.

Voller, who was part of the Flick set-up as the DFB's sporting director, was also appointed on an interim basis after Germany's disastrous group stage exit at Euro 2000.

He took the side all the way to the final at the 2002 World Cup, before losing 2-0 Brazil, but 63-year-old Voller said on Sunday this time he will not be in the hot seat for long.

"The most urgent task is to hire a national coach who will quickly get the team back on track and prepare us for the big European Championships next year," Voller said.

He said the sacking was "not an easy moment for me... I joined in February to support Hansi Flick so that he could be successful."

"I firmly believed that as a national coach, he could manage to get our team back on track."

Voller will be assisted by Under-20s manager Hannes Wolf and former Bayern striker Sandro Wagner.

Several candidates have been mentioned to take the position on a permanent basis, with Julian Nagelsmann, who replaced Flick at Bayern Munich only to be sacked in March, believed to be the frontrunner.

Oliver Glasner, who took Eintracht Frankfurt to the Europa League title in 2022 - their first European trophy in 40 years - and Matthias Sammer, who won the Bundesliga as Borussia Dortmund coach in 2002, have also been mentioned.

Voller will need to start by giving the struggling side some defensive stability.

Germany are winless in five matches, having conceded 13 goals in that time.

Led by a front-line which could include the attacking firepower of Kylian Mbappe, Antoine Griezmann, Randal Kolo Muani, Marcus Thuram and Kingsley Coman, Tuesday's opponents France will be salivating at the space Germany afforded Japan on Saturday.

Unlike Germany, Didier Deschamps' men are in blistering form, having won their past five Euro 2024 qualifying matches without conceding a goal.

Mentions
FootballEuroGermanyVoller Rudi
Related Articles
Germany part ways with coach Hansi Flick after dismal form
Hernandez returns to France squad as Pogba left out
German FA confident Euro 2024 euphoria will come despite another World Cup shock exit
Show more
Football
Pogba suspended after testing positive for testosterone
England's Southgate rules out experimenting against Scotland
Germany interim coach Voller rules out succeeding Flick
Football Leaks' Pinto gets suspended sentence, to remain free
Updated
Paul Pogba reportedly tests positive for testosterone
Sweden's Blomqvist latest female player sidelined by ACL injury
Fantasy Premier League: The top players after the first four rounds
Anderson has choice to make over allegiance, says Clarke
Stanway says Rubiales resignation should not be end of progress
Juventus shares rise despite parent Exor denying sale plans
Updated
Most Read
Djokovic wins US Open for record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title
US Open men's final preview: Djokovic faces Medvedev
Tennis Tracker: Djokovic wins 24th Grand Slam title
Weghorst and Gakpo help stuttering Dutch past Ireland

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
+18

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings