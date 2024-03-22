Rob Page admits Wales relishing home advantage for Euros qualification

Wales are looking to secure a spot at their third successive Euros

Wales manager Rob Page (49) said his side's excellent home form means they will have no fears about hosting Poland for their final Euro 2024 playoff at Cardiff City Stadium on Tuesday.

Wales, who beat Finland 4-1 in the Path A semi-final on Thursday, are looking to secure a spot at their third successive Euros. They were knocked out in the round of 16 in the 2020 edition.

"I said to the players before, in the most respectful way, we don't care which team is outside," the Wales manager told reporters.

"At home I think that is 20 out of 23 games unbeaten. We don't care who comes to see us. We'll go toe-to-toe and have a go.

"What more motivation do you need than one win away from the fourth major tournament? The boys have been incredible all week and they'll be ready on Tuesday and up for it."