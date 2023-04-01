Maccabi Haifa v Rennes moved from Belgrade to Budapest

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Europa League
  4. Maccabi Haifa v Rennes moved from Belgrade to Budapest
Maccabi Haifa v Rennes moved from Belgrade to Budapest
UEFA have not given a reason for the switch
UEFA have not given a reason for the switch
Reuters
The Europa League match between Israel's Maccabi Haifa and French side Rennes on November 30th has been moved from Serbia to Hungary, UEFA said on Thursday.

The game had been scheduled to take place at Red Star Belgrade's Stadion Rajko Mitic, but has now been relocated to the Puskas Arena in Budapest.

The reason for the switch was not given by European ruling body.

UEFA postponed all matches in Israel in October due to the security situation following the start of the country's war with Hamas.

Haifa are bottom of Group F with one point from three matches. Rennes top the group on nine points.

Mentions
FootballEuropa LeagueMaccabi HaifaRennes
Related Articles
Haifa and Tel Aviv to play UEFA home games in Serbia behind closed doors
Europa League roundup: Villarreal come back to beat Maccabi Haifa on poignant night
Belgium's abandoned Euro 2024 qualifier against Sweden to count as draw
Show more
Football
Rodrygo says he received racist abuse after Messi argument in World Cup qualifier
'Unfollow us': German FA condemns racist abuse of youth players
OPINION: Why Premier League clubs rejecting a block on network loans was the right vote
Editors' Picks: Liverpool and City renew rivalry as Davis Cup reaches conclusion
Argentina's Angel Di Maria to quit internationals after Copa America
Luton fined for fans' homophobic chanting during Brighton match in Premier League
PSG's Marquinhos ruled out of Monaco and Newcastle games with hamstring issue
Spanish prosecutor seeks nine-year jail term for Alves in sexual assault case
Ukraine drawn away to Bosnia in Euro playoffs, Wales host Finland
Updated
Most Read
Tennis Tracker: Djokovic downs Norrie as Serbia advance to Davis Cup semi-finals
Which teams are in which pots for the Euro 2024 group stage draw
Time is running out for Ghana and Chris Hughton with AFCON looming
Everton fuelled by points penalty disappointment - director of football

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings