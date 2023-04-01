Maccabi Haifa v Rennes moved from Belgrade to Budapest

UEFA have not given a reason for the switch

The Europa League match between Israel's Maccabi Haifa and French side Rennes on November 30th has been moved from Serbia to Hungary, UEFA said on Thursday.

The game had been scheduled to take place at Red Star Belgrade's Stadion Rajko Mitic, but has now been relocated to the Puskas Arena in Budapest.

The reason for the switch was not given by European ruling body.

UEFA postponed all matches in Israel in October due to the security situation following the start of the country's war with Hamas.

Haifa are bottom of Group F with one point from three matches. Rennes top the group on nine points.