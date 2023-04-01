Arteta hopes Liverpool Cup clash is start of another 'beautiful journey'

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. FA Cup
  4. Arteta hopes Liverpool Cup clash is start of another 'beautiful journey'
Arteta hopes Liverpool Cup clash is start of another 'beautiful journey'
Arsenal will be looking to get back on form in the cup
Arsenal will be looking to get back on form in the cup
AFP
Neither Arsenal nor Liverpool would have preferred to play each other in the third round of the FA Cup but the north London club's manager Mikel Arteta hopes the "incredible clash" signals the start of another good run in the competition.

Arteta won the FA Cup in his first season with Arsenal in 2019/20, beating Manchester City and Chelsea to lift the trophy and extend the club's record to 14 titles. Liverpool have won the cup eight times.

The Spaniard said on Friday he expects another humdinger of a match against the Premier League leaders after the two sides played out a thrilling 1-1 draw at Anfield just before Christmas.

"We have a great history in this competition with our two clubs. We have a big opponent to start with and again make another beautiful journey," Arteta told reporters.

"The draw is the draw. We played two weeks ago in the league (1-1 at Anfield). It was an incredible match and I am sure it will be again.

"We don't have a choice (on the draw). I am sure both teams would have been expecting or hoping for something different, but we have this incredible clash in the third round and we have to cope with it. We expect a great game and a good run."

Arsenal's recent results
Flashscore

Although Arsenal were top at Christmas, they have dropped to fourth in the table amid a slump in form, with fingers being pointed at the lack of goals from Gabriel Martinelli, Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard.

Martinelli and Odegaard topped the club's scoring charts with 15 league goals last season while Saka had 14 goals and 11 assists. However, the goals have dried up this season, with the trio netting a combined 12 goals so far.

"What they did last year is exceptional. To maintain those numbers, we knew it would be hard because it was a one-off. Not just for us, but a one-off in the league," Arteta said.

"I think overall execution is in every part of the field. When it comes to those spaces and the timing of the action it becomes trickier to coach and replicate.

"It's very tricky but it's something that we have to improve with how we transfer those chances into goals."

With injuries and players away on international duty, the Arsenal squad is stretched thin, especially at full-back with Takehiro Tomiyasu away at the Asian Cup and Oleksandr Zinchenko to be evaluated on Saturday.

However, Arteta said there is a possibility that Arsenal may not sign new recruits this month.

"We are open to the transfer market but the emphasis is on making the most of what we have. We'll work with the club to see if we have any options," Arteta said.

Mentions
FootballFA CupPremier LeagueArsenalMartinelli GabrielOdegaard MartinSaka BukayoTomiyasu TakehiroZinchenko OleksandrLiverpool
Related Articles
Fantasy Premier League: Plenty of turbulence just before the Christmas madness
Arsenal's Martin Odegaard says teammates 'must ignore the refereeing'
Arsenal manager Arteta says he expects difficult game at 'remarkable' Luton Town
Show more
Football
Football Tracker: Bologna hosting Genoa, five Premier League clubs in FA Cup action
Updated
Barcelona defender Joao Cancelo sidelined after picking up knee injury against Las Palmas
Transfer News LIVE: Dier set for Bayern move, Inter sign Buchanan from Brugge
Updated
2023 Africa Cup of Nations: The biggest names missing from the tournament
Tajon Buchanan joins Inter from Club Brugge, becomes first Canadian Serie A player
Manchester City's security personnel working with Grealish after 'devastating' burglary
Broja can be important for Chelsea in Jackson's absence, says Pochettino
Lucas Paqueta is good enough to play for Manchester City, says ex-Hammer Tony Gale
Haaland, De Bruyne and Doku close to Manchester City returns, says Guardiola
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Dier set for Bayern move, Inter sign Buchanan from Brugge
More VAR controversy as Palace and Everton set for replay after goalless FA Cup draw
Premier League transfer window: What do the big clubs need?
Mbappe waiving 'tens of millions' in order to push through PSG exit

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings