Under-pressure Pochettino puts brave face on Chelsea's FA Cup semi-final defeat

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. FA Cup
  4. Under-pressure Pochettino puts brave face on Chelsea's FA Cup semi-final defeat
Under-pressure Pochettino puts brave face on Chelsea's FA Cup semi-final defeat
Mauricio Pochettino on the touchline at Wembley
Mauricio Pochettino on the touchline at Wembley
Reuters
Chelsea coach Mauricio Pochettino (52) is keen to get a disappointing season over and start afresh after losing the FA Cup semi-final 1-0 to Manchester City on Saturday and with it his side's last hopes of silverware.

The Argentine, who took over at Stamford Bridge nearly a year ago, lost the final of the League Cup two months ago and has failed to bring his team out of mid-table obscurity in the Premier League.

His comments on Saturday were brief as he tried to put a brave face on the latest failure, asserting that his young side had performed well against one of the best teams in Europe.

"Today we competed well. I cannot say we were the better side because that is difficult to measure. The most important thing is we competed," he told reporters.

"We need to take positives from the game. This group needs these types of moments from games to improve," he said.

Chelsea, who have bought a slew of expensive players over the last two seasons since their takeover by a consortium led by American Todd Boehly, have been inconsistent this season and underperformed.

After scoring six goals without conceding last Monday in the Premier League against Everton, they missed a host of opportunities against a City side hurting following their Champions League midweek defeat by Real Madrid.

"Now is a time to finish the season in the best way and then talk about how we can be better," Pochettino said.

The club and its fans have become used to success over the last 20 years. Under Roman Abramovich's previous ownership, Chelsea won three Premier League titles and two Champions League trophies as well as five FA Cups.

But Pochettino said: "We need to assess the team in a different way and not compare to the history of Chelsea."With a positive spin he added that he felt his team's progress was good.

"But we need to be ambitious and think how we can improve."

Check out the report from the semi-final now.

Mentions
FootballFA CupPochettino MauricioChelseaManchester City
Related Articles
Angry Man City boss Guardiola lashes out at FA Cup schedule despite victory
Updated
Silva strikes late as sluggish Man City squeeze past Chelsea and into FA Cup final
Chelsea's Mauricio Pochettino urges discipline before FA Cup semi-final with Man City
Show more
Football
Arteta proud as Arsenal bounce back to go top of the league against Wolves
Odegaard says it's 'back to business' as Arsenal grind out win to go top
Football Tracker: Girona close in on Champions League football after thrashing Cadiz
Updated
Girona smash four past Cadiz to secure historic European qualification
Coppola stars with late cameo as Verona earn vital win against relegation rivals Udinese
Arsenal bounce back from tricky week to retrain gaze on title tilt in Wolves win
Lyon storm back to beat PSG 3-2 in Women's Champions League semi-final first leg
Five-star Bayern Munich put title agony behind them to smash Union Berlin
Most Read
Football Tracker: Girona close in on Champions League football after thrashing Cadiz
Roma unhappy with rescheduling of interrupted Udinese match
Coventry can pounce on chaotic Man Utd style to spring FA Cup upset
OPINION: Snooker and Ronnie O'Sullivan desperately need a Luke Littler

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings