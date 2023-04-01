Anderlecht vs Genk set to be replayed after VAR error in December clash

Referee Nathan Verboomen during the match
Referee Nathan Verboomen during the match
Profimedia
A Belgian Pro League match between Anderlecht and Genk will be replayed in full due to a Video Assistant Referee (VAR) error, after the Disciplinary Council for Professional Football ruled in favour of a Genk appeal.

After suffering a 2-1 defeat at Anderlecht's Lotto Park on December 23rd, four-time champions Genk filed a complaint with the Referee Department saying an incorrect VAR decision had been made following a penalty kick.

The incident occurred after winger Yira Sor fired in from a rebound past Anderlecht goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel seconds after Bryan Heynen's penalty miss. But the goal was ruled out following a VAR check as replays showed Sor was inside the penalty area.

However, the replays also showed encroachment, with two Anderlecht players inside the penalty area as the spot-kick was being taken.

"The Council .. followed Genk's argument that the match officials misapplied the rules at the penalty phase in question," Genk said in a statement.

Genk are fifth in Belgium's top flight, while record-34 times champions Anderlecht sit second.

A date for the replay is yet to be announced.

Mentions
FootballJupiler Pro LeagueAnderlechtGenk
