10-man Almeria hold on for goalless draw against Athletic but winless run continues

10-man Almeria set the record for the longest winless run in LaLiga history despite holding Athletic Club to a 0-0 draw. Both sides had their fair share of chances, but neither could find the back of the net as Los Rojiblancos registered a 27th consecutive top-flight game without a victory stretching back to May last year.

The Lions looked to impose themselves on the game from the first whistle, with Mikel Vesga having a deflected shot saved and Unai Gomez also going close.

The hosts were not without their chances at the other end though, as Dion Lopy fired a low drive straight at Unai Simon before Marc Pubill should have done better with an outside-of-the-boot effort that ballooned off target. Gaizka Garitano’s side struggling to find the back of the net was hardly a surprise given they had failed to score in their four previous home games.

Further openings were spurned by Largie Ramazani and Anthony Lozano, the latter of whom headed straight at the goalkeeper, although only after the visitors came mightily close to breaking the deadlock. Only a sublime Luis Maximiano stop, diving full stretch to his right to palm away a powerful Aitor Paredes header, kept Athletic Club at bay.

Key match stats StatsPerform

The game was not quite so open after the break, therefore keeping Almeria on course for a fourth goalless stalemate in five outings at the Power Horse Stadium. Their task was made even harder by the dismissal of Largie Ramazani, who was sent off after picking up his second yellow card for a foul on Oscar de Marcos on 53 minutes.

Still, chances were initially slim on the ground, Iker Muniain having the best of them for Ernesto Valverde’s side even though it looped up for a straightforward save. Raul Garcia then hit the post as he met Ander Herrera’s cross before Almeria went within inches of stealing the points when Marezi rattled the crossbar following a rapid counterattack.

The result means Athletic Club fail to move into the top four, although they have now not conceded in nearly seven hours of football. The hosts, meanwhile, remain rock-bottom and 13 points from safety - after not tasting victory for such an extended period, it will take something special to keep them amongst the elite between now and the end of the campaign.

Full standings Flashscore

Flashscore Player of the Match: Aleksandar Radovanovic (Almeria)

See all the match stats here.