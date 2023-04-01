Athletic score last-gasp penalty to win seven-goal thriller against Celta Vigo

Athletic Bilbao sensationally snatched victory in the 98th minute of a LaLiga classic at San Mames, twice coming from behind to beat Celta Vigo 4-3 and extend the Sky Blues' winless league run to nine matches.

Celta’s fierce start to proceedings belied their position in the relegation zone at kick-off as they kept Bilbao at bay and threatened on the break.

Veteran striker Iago Aspas was proving dangerous, and after wasting his first few efforts on goal, the Spaniard eventually struck the opener. A sublime curling finish into the near post proved too hot to handle for Unai Simon, and was Aspas’ first goal in eight months.

The hosts eventually established a foothold and grabbed an equaliser through Oihan Sancet’s first-time finish from point-blank range.

Restored parity would last less than four minutes however, as Celta regained the lead with the break approaching through Jonathan Bamba’s long-range volley.

A topsy-turvy opening period took yet another twist though, as Bilbao found a second equaliser in stoppage time through Gorka Guruzeta, who tapped in from close range after being teed up by Nico Williams.

The match stats Flashscore

After a breathless first half, you’d be forgiven for thinking both sides may look to keep things a little tighter after the restart. That wasn’t the case however, and minutes after Williams somehow failed to convert a header from close range, Guruzeta poached onto the rebound to send the home faithful berserk, as Ernesto Valverde’s men took the lead for the first time in the match.

The drama continued at San Mames though, with Celta not playing catch-up for long as Jorgen Strand Larsen stepped up to the task, calmly slotting home the game’s sixth goal after seizing on Aspas’ low cross.

Bilbao’s double-scoring Guruzeta then went from hero to zero, as his handball gave Celta a penalty. Aspas stepped up, but Simon was equal to the task and kept the game level going into the closing stages.

A blockbuster encounter looked as if it'd meander towards a draw, but Bilbao would break Celta hearts deep into stoppage time.

Oscar Mingueza was controversially adjudged to have handled the ball inside the area, and just as at the other end earlier in the contest, a penalty was awarded.

Alex Berenguer was the man responsible, and unlike Aspas, he converted with the last kick of the game to seal an incredible victory for Bilbao that mounts even further pressure on Celta boss Rafael Benitez.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Nico Williams (Athletic Bilbao)