Bellingham does it again as Real come back against Getafe

Bellingham scored a late winner for Real
Bellingham scored a late winner for Real
AFP
Real Madrid marked their return to the newly-renovated Santiago Bernabeu in typical Los Blancos fashion, coming from behind to win in stoppage time against Getafe. A fifth goal in four matches for Jude Bellingham (20) helped Carlo Ancelotti’s side maintain their 100% start to their La Liga campaign.

In their first game of the season in front of their home crowd, Real Madrid went into the game full of confidence having won their first three league games, but any of the Madridistas’ excitement was quickly subdued as Getafe took the lead in the 11th minute.

A mixup at the back from David Alaba allowed ex-Madrid striker Borja Mayoral to pounce, round Kepa Arrizabalaga and slide the ball into the back of the net.

The home side failed to respond after falling behind in what was a lethargic first-half performance. Luka Modric saw a diving header tipped over the bar before Joselu was denied by David Soria from point-blank range, bringing a disappointing 45 minutes to an end for the hosts.

Rodrygo takes a shot for Real Madrid
AFP

Real Madrid came flying out in the second half and an equaliser arrived within two minutes of the restart as Joselu pounced on a loose ball in the box to power home.

It was wave after wave of Los Blancos attacks as the home side were camped in the Getafe half for virtually the whole second period. Soria was in a defiant mood though as he denied Joselu, Rodrygo and Toni Kroos, who also stung the woodwork with a piledriver from the edge of the area.

Dani Carvajal was next to hit the post after a misplaced cross deceived Soria but he was saved by the goalframe.

Key match stats
Flashscore

With their perfect start to the La Liga season at risk of ending, Madrid stepped up their pursuit of a second goal, increasing the pressure as they had over 80% possession, but despite this, they failed to turn their dominance into clear-cut chances.

That was until stoppage time when Soria’s resolve was broken in heartbreaking circumstances as he spilt a long-range shot, allowing Bellingham to take advantage to poke home and steal all three points, and making it four wins out of four going into the international break.

Flashscore Man of the Match: David Soria (Getafe)

See all the match stats here.

