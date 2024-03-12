Celta Vigo part ways with manager Rafael Benitez after Real Madrid loss

Celta Vigo part ways with manager Rafael Benitez after Real Madrid loss
Reuters
LaLiga side Celta Vigo have decided to end their relationship with Rafael Benitez (63), who arrived in the Celta dugout in the summer of 2023.

Real Madrid's 4-0 thrashing of Celta at the Santiago Bernabeu has exhausted the patience of the Galician club, who have decided to terminate Benitez's contract as head coach.

"Our most sincere thanks to Rafa Benitez and his coaching staff for the involvement, honesty and professionalism they have shown since their arrival at the club. Best of luck and success in the future," said Celta on their social networks.

The poor form of the club, with three wins, six defeats and a draw in their last 10 games, has undermined the coach from finishing the season in his post.

Celta are currently battling relegation in LaLiga, where they are 17th, just two points above the drop zone.

Celta Vigo in the standings
Flashscore
Mentions
FootballCelta VigoBenitez RafaelLaLiga
