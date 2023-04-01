Getafe rename stadium following former striker Alfonso's sexist comments

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. LaLiga
  4. Getafe rename stadium following former striker Alfonso's sexist comments
Getafe rename stadium following former striker Alfonso's sexist comments
Getafe's stadium will now be named the Coliseum
Getafe's stadium will now be named the Coliseum
Reuters
Spanish club Getafe are changing the name of their stadium following the sexist comments made by former striker Alfonso Perez.

The venue had been known as the Coliseum Alfonso Perez in honour of the Getafe-born player even though he had never played for the club's senior team.

The LaLiga side and Getafe town hall said in a statement that the stadium will be renamed 'Coliseum' following Perez's disparaging comments about women's football.

Perez told El Mundo newspaper over the weekend female soccer players should not be paid as much as men because they do not generate as much income and media coverage.

"Female football has evolved, but they have to keep their feet on the ground and know that in no sense can they be equated to a man footballer," he said.

Getafe town hall said the municipal venue, which is on loan to the club, must be "an example for transmitting positive sporting values such as equality, solidarity and respect".

The decision comes at a moment of reckoning in Spain after the country's former football federation president Luis Rubiales (46) kissed Jenni Hermoso (33) on the lips following Spain's World Cup victory. Hermoso denied Rubiales' claims that the kiss was consensual and later accused him of sexual assault.

Rubiales' actions overshadowed the team's World Cup triumph and snowballed into a "Me Too" moment that had been building for years as the players fought to combat sexism and achieve parity with their male peers for nearly a decade.

Mentions
FootballLaLigaGetafeHermoso Jenifer
Related Articles
Joselu and Diaz get Real Madrid back on track in Las Palmas win
United say they're taking Antony assault allegations seriously
Bellingham does it again as Real come back against Getafe
Show more
Football
Happy Rui Vitoria rejects offers to stay as Egypt boss
Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes plays most minutes in world game, says FIFPRO
Morocco finally succeed in sixth attempt to host the World Cup
2030 World Cup set to be held in six different countries across three continents
Updated
Morata strikes twice as Atletico beat Feyenoord in five-goal thriller
Shakthar Donetsk stun Antwerp as they came from behind to win in Group H thriller
Saudi Arabia announce plans to host 2034 World Cup
FIFA relaxes ban on Russia youth sides competing in international football
Updated
Chelsea's Reece James handed suspension for abusive words towards match official
Most Read
Zaha scores on his return to England as Galatasaray stun 10-man Manchester United
Bukayo Saka injury in Lens defeat 'a worry' for Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta
Nobody wants to face Newcastle, says PSG manager Luis Enrique ahead of clash
Sinner powers past Alcaraz to book Beijing final with Medvedev, Sabalenka & Swiatek win

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings